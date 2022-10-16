Fishing line lost to ocean could wrap around world 18 times, study finds

Each year there's enough abandoned, lost or discarded fishing line to wrap around the world an estimated 18 times, according to new research from the University of Tasmania and CSIRO.
The study, the most comprehensive quantitative research into fishing gear pollution to date, estimated about two per cent of all commercial fishing equipment is lost in the ocean annually.
CSIRO's Dr Denise Hardesty said the study had found 14 billion longline hooks, 25 million pots and traps, and almost 740,000 kilometres of fishing longlines.
The study looked at five major fishing gear types and found most gear was lost from smaller fishing vessels.
But the numbers, Dr Denise Hardesty said, were lower than a similar study in 2019.
Research lead Dr Kelsey Richardson said the studies data came directly from surveys and interviews with 450 fishers across seven countries.
Dr Richardson said the new research would help inform fisheries management and policy interventions from local to global scales.
"There have been increases in global fishing effort, as well as improvements in fishing technologies, including better opportunities to mark, track and recover fishing gear," Dr Richardson said.
"Our updated estimates help to highlight where efforts need to focus to support fisheries management and gear stewardship interventions to generate targeted solutions to reduce fishing gear ending up in our oceans," she said.
With limited quantitative studies and empirical data on lost fishing gear, the researchers said the study provided valuable insight into the "significant" scale, and economic, environmental and social impacts of the pollution.
As part of its Ending Plastic Waste Mission, the CSIRO aims to reduce plastic waste by 80 per cent by 2030.
