The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

UTAS study finds cost of fishing to marine pollution

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated October 24 2022 - 1:48am, first published October 16 2022 - 2:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fishing line lost to ocean could wrap around world 18 times, study finds

Each year there's enough abandoned, lost or discarded fishing line to wrap around the world an estimated 18 times, according to new research from the University of Tasmania and CSIRO.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.