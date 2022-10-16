Growing up I heard so many stories of the 'glory days' of Tassie footy.
In the '70s when a roster match on a Saturday afternoon between Glenorchy and North Hobart would draw a crowd of 5000 fiercely passionate supporters to North Hobart Oval.
I've heard the stories of when the whole of Launceston would count down the days of the week until the Robins faced off against City-South, or the whole North-East would come to a virtual standstill when the mighty Scottsdale Magpies were winning those state premierships.
It was a very different era, yes, but I like to think it was time when whole Tasmanian communities would come together to be a part of something much more than just a game of footy.
That sense of occasion and the passion that only big-time footy brings.
For those of my generation, and younger, when it comes to major event football in this state, perhaps the only thing that truly compares is the experience of watching AFL at York Park.
For over twenty years, since that great Tasmanian Premier, Jim Bacon, first had the vision to bring AFL to Launceston, York Park has created so many memories for us footy-mad Tasmanians.
As a Saints supporter, I'll never get over 'siren-gate'.
Fifteen years later I'm still convinced the Saints were robbed that day.
I was there in 2012 when Buddy kicked 13 against North Melbourne.
He looked and played like Superman that day, and we were all privileged to be there.
Two years ago, I sat with my son to watch that thrilling Swans-Giants final, when the whole AFL world had its eye fixed on Tasmania.
We successfully drew Isaac Heeney in the last-goal competition that day and he insisted on spending the winnings on an adult size, match-day Sherrin.
He was seven.
I know one day soon I'll be again sitting with him at York Park, when the whole AFL world once again fixes its eyes firmly on Launceston for that historic day when our Tasmanian AFL team runs onto the ground for its first ever game.
That day will be the realisation of a dream so many of us have had for so long.
I know many of us had started to lose hope it would ever come true.
From a tourism perspective, AFL in the North has been a catalyst for investment in new accommodation across the region and helped create a sense of identity for Launceston on the national stage.
Launnie is a footy town that comes alive on game day like few other places in Australia, and York Park is a venue unlike any other in the AFL.
It's still a traditional football ground in the era of homogenous donut stadiums.
So, whatever is built in Hobart can never diminish the AFL experience in Launceston, and the role of York Park as the true long-term home of Tasmania's AFL team.
As the state's peak tourism industry body, we support the development of a new sporting and entertainment precinct at Macquarie Point, because of the opportunities it opens for the state across a range of areas, not just as another venue for AFL football.
Bringing Big Bash and international cricket into the heart of the capital city will add a whole new dimension to its summer vibrancy. Something that just doesn't happen with Bellerive Oval.
It also means securing Tasmania's share of international fixtures for our national teams.
Imagine the Wallabies playing that historic first test in Tasmania, or Sam Kerr running out with the Matildas in front of 20,000 Tasmanian football-mad kids.
Regular NRL, Super Rugby, Olympic Football qualifiers, the opportunities are endless.
And it's not just sport, of course.
When it comes to AFL, York Park's status as Tasmania's spiritual home of our national game will never be diminished.- Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin
So many Tasmanians have fond memories of those very rare occasions when major international acts have crossed Bass Strait.
AC/DC at the TCA Ground, Elton John at York Park, that Dire Straits concert in Glenorchy in the '80s that Tasmanians still talk about 30 years later.
We are an emerging powerhouse for cultural events and festivals.
We should aspire to host this calibre of global performers every year - not once in a generation.
A roofed venue removes the big weather risk that puts off concert promoters.
It opens opportunities for our own iconic Tasmanian events to go to a whole new level in terms of scheduling all-weather and large-scale events.
Major events draw people to the state in otherwise quieter times of the year.
They change perceptions of Tasmania as a seasonal destination. This benefits tourism operators in every corner of the state.
But when it comes to AFL, York Park's status as Tasmania's spiritual home of our national game will never be diminished.
Indeed, I expect with the suggested capacity of this Hobart stadium, York Park's value as the logical venue to then be expanded for future blockbusters and finals will soon become obvious.
So, we do all need to lobby for the ongoing modernisation of York Park.
Yes, let's secure that AFL team.
But let's also make sure we are investing in the infrastructure now at both ends of the state to maximise the opportunities this team will generate for our economy, our communities, and our next generation of footy-mad kids.
