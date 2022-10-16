With just four days until opening night, final dress rehearsals in the Princess Theatre have begun for Encore Theatre Company's hotly anticipated production of Jersey Boys.
Show director Belinda King is thoroughly enjoying the process of bringing together 17 talented performers, 10 hand-picked musicians and the technical requirements to deliver something very new and exciting to Tasmanian audiences.
"Not only have we assembled an exceptional cast to recreate the authentic sounds of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, we plan to give our audiences the visual spectacle fitting of the Tasmanian premiere of this international hit show," she said.
"I couldn't be more proud of the local team that has worked tirelessly through winter to be ready to emerge this spring with Jersey Boys."
Jersey Boys tells the story of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.
The show stars Aaron Beck as Bob Gaudio, Matt Gower as Frankie Valli, Deklan Haas as Tommy DeVito and Conall Cassidy as Nick Massi.
Mr Gower said that playing the iconic character of Frankie Valli was an honour.
"He has one of the most iconic voices in pop history," he said.
"It's a challenge, it's a really challenging vocal and I want to do it justice. It's a dream role for me."
With worldwide hits including Big Girls Don't Cry, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Oh What A Night and Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Encore invites you to experience this international smash-hit musical phenomenon at the Princess Theatre, Launceston.
Jersey Boys runs from October 21 to November 5 at the Princess Theatre.
For tickets and show times visit the Theatre North website.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
