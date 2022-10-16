As the state assesses the damage from the last three days, major flood warnings remain in place for the Meander River with the Premier warning more rain may lay ahead.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff warned that while river levels were subsiding, the state was "not in the clear yet" with unpredictable weather patterns expected.
Fifty-three residences, 18 businesses, and 21 community facilities had been affected by flood waters across the state's North and North-West, with figures continuing to be updated.
Deloraine, Hadspen, and Latrobe were among the hardest hit areas in the state, in what was described by SES acting chief Leon Smith as "record breaking" rainfall.
"The Bureau of Meteorology have indicated that we've been holding records for over 100 years and in some locations, we've exceeded those pre-existing records," Mr Smith said from Latrobe on Sunday afternoon.
"Tasmanians cannot become complacent as there will be fluctuations in [catchment] levels due to tidal activity."
As of Sunday night a flood watch and act order remained in place for the kanamaluka/Tamar River, with the SES issuing a moderate flood warning for the South Esk and minor flood warning for the North Esk.
It said Trevallyn Dam to Royal Park, and the river's edge along the North Esk to Tailrace Park were areas most likely to be affected.
But although flood waters have receded, the damage from the deluge is now becoming apparent.
Sodden farmland, damaged roads, and landslides have caused widespread damage with cleanup efforts continuing across the North and North West, however Mr Rockliff said it was too early to provide a cost figure to the damage.
He said business support was available through disaster recovery assistance grants and individuals would be able to access short-term payments through Rural Business Tasmania and Services Australia.
Poatina Road continues to remain closed after a massive landslide left large boulders, trees and debris blocking eastern access to the Western Tiers, with emergency services asking motorists to avoid road as the clean up continues.
An SES spokesperson said it would "be some time" before an assessment could be made on a timeline to clearing the debris.
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
