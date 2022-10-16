The gateway from Launceston to the airport has been given a facelift with the completion of a $16.7 million upgrade to Evandale Road.
Constructed over a 19-month period, the works include widening the road from two to four lanes, safety barriers, flood resilient infrastructure, and "frog friendly" culverts.
Labor member for Lyons Brian Mitchell said with Launceston airport passenger numbers expected to increase from about 500,000 a year to 2.5 million by 2040, the upgrades were "critical" to reducing congestion.
The upgrades were jointly funded by the federal and state government, and forms part of a push to develop the state's key infrastructure.
On Sunday, federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King announced a further $695 million towards infrastructure projects for the state as part of the Albanese government's budget, with $540 million going towards roads.
The upgrade will also service the region's nearby TRANSlink industrial precinct which has led to an increase in heavy vehicle traffic in the area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.