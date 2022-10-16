Migrant women united in pink for cancer awareness

United in Pink brings together local artists and women from Afghan, African, Nepalese and Bhutanese communities to raise awareness for the early detection of breast cancer in Tasmanian migrant communities.
In September 2020 the United in Pink pilot program was developed in collaboration between the Migrant Resource Centre North and Breast Screen Tasmania, to help refugee women detect and treat breast cancer early.
Chief executive officer Ella Dixon said that she has seen the impact of the program first hand.
"There is a saying that the hands are the sculptor's eyes and the organs of thought," she said.
'Beautiful works of art, smiling faces and women from all walks of life who have formed stronger bonds through a community art based and wellbeing program, and shared experiences.
"The artworks by women from the Afghan, Eritrean and Nepalese communities are just exquisite. This project has highlighted the importance of tailored programs that engage ethnic communities, and connecting them to services to break down cultural barriers and myths about breast cancer."
Ms Dixon said United in Pink has raised breast screening attendance, connecting over 200 women from migrant backgrounds with Breast Screen Tasmania and the Women's Health Clinic. A large number of the women had their first mammogram and also cervical screening.
As part of the pilot program women from Afghan migrant communities came together to sew scarfs (hijabs), out of pink fabrics.
One technique featured is the art of Kattak - a traditional form of Afghan embroidery passed down from generation to generation.
Through the use of this traditional embroidery art, participants were able to rediscover a skill largely left behind since migrating to Tasmania.
READ MORE : 'Reckless': parties clash over AFL Stadium plan
In 2022, Migrant Resource Centre North received a grant from Arts Tasmania enabling the United In Pink program to continue and expand in offering.
The new program coordinated by Gabriela Zampini involved local artists Mairi Ward, Mae Finlayson and Phillipa Julien as they engaged with ethnic female groups to create a series of three unique garments.
With the original 30 pink scarfs from the pilot program used to create the garments on display, this project represents the sharing of knowledge of breast cancer awareness within refugee communities in Tasmania.
Representing over four major communities in Northern Tasmania, United in Pink is now on display at the Queen Victoria Museum at Inveresk.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.