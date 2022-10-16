The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Albanese Government to release federal budget on October 25

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated October 16 2022 - 5:10am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The federal budget will provide money towards upgrades of the Bass and Tasman highways.

The upcoming 2022-23 federal budget will contain $685 million for infrastructure projects in Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.