The upcoming 2022-23 federal budget will contain $685 million for infrastructure projects in Tasmania.
Included in this is $540 million for upgrades to the Bass Highway, the Tasman Highway and the East and West Tamar highways.
There will be a $35 million commitment to the TransLink transport hub at Launceston Airport and $60 million for the Hobart Airport runway.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese over the weekend said good infrastructure investment created jobs and economic growth and productivity.
"Resilient and reliable transport is the backbone of the nation," he said.
"Through its first budget, our government is getting on with the job working collaboratively with the states, territories and across local government to deliver the projects that will make a real difference to the lives of all Australians."
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said the upgrades to key road corridors across the state would allow motorists to get home safely and quickly.
