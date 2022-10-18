Correction: Gorge respected as an icon

I am writing to express my concern that I have been misquoted by The Examiner and the public has not been properly informed.
I was misquoted in the article "Development a hot topic at mayor forum" (The Examiner, October 11).
In the second last paragraph, I was quoted "Mr Razay said he thought the Gorge Hotel should be respected as an icon."
Instead what I said was that the "Gorge should be respected as an icon."
This substantially changes what I said. The Examiner accepted that I was misquoted and put a correction on the website article but not the printed edition.
In today's letters section under "Developments in the City" Ron Baines, Kings Meadows, still used the misquote as stated in the last paragraph of the letter "The Gorge Hotel is a case point and was called an icon by Mr George Razay".
Having lived on the Glebe farm in the 1950s and early '60s, Joe Pentridge has turned that farm from a water-logged waste land into a working farm.
But back to the bridge.
All he has done is replaced an old bridge that had fallen down with a new bridge.
Maybe if the council were to help enterprising people, instead of a slow process, we would get things done a bit quicker.
And as far as Parks and Wildlife Service has got to do with it, maybe they should just stick to the national parks, something they know about.
Joe has got my vote.
An article in The Examiner (September 19) states the building of the new AFL stadium in Hobart will create 4200 jobs.
What about we employ more nurses, medics, ambos?
Or we could build more housing Instead of what will end up being just another white elephant like the Silverdome.
Will the government tell all the thousands on hospital waiting lists to go to the football instead of getting their surgery done?
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.