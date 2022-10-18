The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Letters to the editor || Correction: Gorge respected as an icon

By Letter to the Editor
October 18 2022 - 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Correction: Gorge respected as an icon

I am writing to express my concern that I have been misquoted by The Examiner and the public has not been properly informed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.