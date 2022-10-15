Road reopened after four-vehicle crash at Kings Meadows

UPDATE:
The earlier smash, which involved four cars, has now been cleared with the roads reopened.
No major injuries were reported.
EARLIER:
Tasmania Police and emergency services are attending to a multiple vehicle crash on Hobart Road, Kings Meadows.
South bound traffic is being diverted down Munford Street.
North bound traffic is being diverted into Riseley Street, Kings Meadows.
Motorists should avoid the area if possible.
There are no serious injuries reported at this stage.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
