Triathlon Tasmania's state series got off the starting grid at Symmons Plains on Sunday.
With more than $7000 of prize money spread over each of the four races, the series attracted plenty of interest from competitors.
Race one saw the Midlands Supercars circuit host the state duathlon championships.
Organised by Launceston Triathlon Club, it involved age group races over standard, sprint and short-course distances plus the junior sprint distance and youth short-course.
The standard distance event involved a 10-kilometre run, 40km ride and another 5km run around the motor racing circuit.
The sprint distance was contested over a 5km run, 20km ride and 2.5km run and the short-course was 2.5km run, 10km ride and 2.5km run.
The second race of the series will be at Seven Mile Beach on December 11.
Organised by Triathlon South, it will feature the state sprint championships in age groups, junior (both sprint distance) and youth (short-course).
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
