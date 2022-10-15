The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Former North Launceston coach Zane Littlejohn joins Hawthorn

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated October 15 2022 - 10:02pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zane Littlejohn is moving from Brisbane to Hawthorn. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Former North Launceston coach Zane Littlejohn is set to continue his AFL development at Hawthorn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.