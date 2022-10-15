Former North Launceston coach Zane Littlejohn is set to continue his AFL development at Hawthorn.
The club announced Littlejohn's appointment in a dual role as development coach and Box Hill's senior coach for the 2023 season.
Ironically, the 36-year-old replaces another Tasmanian State League graduate after former Burnie Dockers coach Clint Proctor stood down a month ago.
Littlejohn, who won back-to-back flags with the Northern Bombers before moving to Queensland, has spent the last six years as Brisbane Lions' development coach and head coach of their academy.
Announcing the appointment, the Hawks said that since arriving at the Lions in 2017, Littlejohn has built a strong reputation with his emphasis on player development and building culture.
As Hawthorn's development coach, he will nurture the club's playing list, with a specific focus on first to fifth year players.
Littlejohn said he was thrilled with the move.
"To get an opportunity to work with Hawthorn - a big Melbourne club - alongside the likes of Sam Mitchell, Andy Collins and the other coaches, it's obviously really exciting," he said.
"I've loved my time at Brisbane, but I think a new challenge is something that really appeals to me.
"The opportunity to be part of the Box Hill program, which has a great connection to Hawthorn, is something that I can't wait to be involved with.
"I'm looking forward to working with a pretty young list who are going to need a bit of time and energy to develop. I feel like one of my real weapons is my ability to develop a player, so that's really enticing."
Hawthorn's VFL general manager Daniel Napoli said Littlejohn's "passion and unrelenting desire to develop his players" made him a perfect fit for the role.
"Zane sees the game really well and has had experience coaching his own side at state league level," Napoli said.
"He is also a qualified teacher who has a demonstrated ability to develop athletes into better players and people.
"Aside from his impressive resume, Zane also brings a great enthusiasm and energy, along with a genuine love for the game."
Hawthorn head of football Rob McCartney was full of praise for the Tasmanian.
"Zane's coaching and development pedigree allows us to return to the highly successful model of having the Box Hill coach full-time in our Hawthorn program," McCartney said.
"With Hawthorn drafting several Box Hill-listed players across the years, we have seen the benefit of the relationship and I have full faith in Zane's ability to further strengthen our Hawthorn-Box Hill connection.
"This role allows Zane to run his own program at Box Hill and to have an eye over the entirety of our young cohort's development which we see as really important.
"As a club we are focused on developing a new wave of talent to build us to our next premiership and Zane's role will be crucial in this."
