Jacob Allen Donohue, a former Scotch Oakburn College student, has been remembered by his family as "loyal, honest and confident with the heart of a lion".
Benjamin Donohue, the brother of Jacob Donohue, said no words could explain the pain the Donohue family felt when they received the news that he had died in a car accident.
"'Jacob Allen Donohue was an important puzzle piece of this family, which will now never feel complete," Benjamin said.
"My brother was loyal, honest, confident and had the heart of a lion. It didn't matter whether it was work, sport or family and friends. He always gave 100%.
Benjamin said one of one of Jacob's best traits was his resilience to anyone that didn't believe in him.
"At the age of 19-years-old, he was already his own boss as a herd recorder with people working under him as well as finishing and graduating from school and making himself known all of the state through sport.
"I am lucky to have many fond memories of Jacob throughout our lives and have so many favourites and for that he'll always be a celebrity in my eyes.
"Jacob wasn't just my younger brother for 19 years, but my best mate for as long as I can remember.
Benjamin said that whenever he was up to no good, his brother was never far behind.
"Our bond was unbreakable. As much as this hurts, I know I'll see you again and till then we'll all carry a little bit of Jacob with us.
" I can't express my love for you mate, but be sure to keep the beer cold little brother, because we will see each other again. I love you mate "
Jessica Donohue, the sister of Jacob Donohue, said her brother was her world.
"To have received the call from the police about Jacob was a nightmare. To be the one to tell my mother and eldest brother was shattering. My family are lost but holding onto each other and our memories of Jacob.
"Jacob was always a unique individual changing himself for no one. It was his beauty and I strive to be the same as him.
Jessica said her brother's inability to lie gave others the trust and loyalty that we should have for one another.
"Against all the struggles and judgement in his life he marched on like a true warrior. Jacob was a caring, funny, weird, protective and outgoing individual. All who know him would agree.
"We were only 358 days apart in birth, just under a year. But the memories of 4wding, car trips and cricket matches will forever be with me. Slushies, birthdays, Christmas, Halloween and miraculous ladybugs will never be the same without you.
"Your laugh echoes through our ears and your light and smile forever etched into our hearts. May you continue to soar high, we will meet again one day my stubborn twinsie. I love you Jacob.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
