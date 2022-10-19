What's often misunderstood is that when councillors are elected to a council, they also become a member of the planning authority for the municipality. As a councillor on a planning authority, your role is very different to being a representative of your community on the council. This is because councillors, when acting as a planning authority, have an overarching duty to enforce the planning scheme in their municipality completely, irrespective of any pre-existing views or broad community sentiment.

