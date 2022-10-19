In the final instalment of the City of Launceston mayoral candidates' position on key issues, they were asked about their position on development in Launceston.
The Examiner is digging deeper into the City of Launceston's biggest issues.
The five mayoral candidates have been asked about a range of key concerns ahead of the local government election.
As part of a series, each question on an issue and the candidates' responses will be published.
Responses may be edited for length and clarity.
How would you support a balance of development and heritage while also following the planning scheme?
Alan Harris
I am supportive of sensible new development that meets the intent of the planning scheme, rather than meeting an arbitrary building height limit. I want to encourage great building design that respects our existing heritage streetscape architecture.
The new St.Lukes Health office building under construction in Cimitiere Street is a great example of what I do support. It features timber heavily in its construction, the tallest part of the building is set well back from the street frontage and doesn't unnecessarily impose itself at street level.
This maintains the human sense of scale and general liveability of our city while still allowing necessary new developments to occur.
As I am supportive of having more people living and working in the inner city, we need to find innovative ways to make that happen but not by building large "skyscraper-style'' buildings like you might find in Melbourne or Sydney, we need to be smarter than that.
Tim Walker
I do support protecting our heritage and adherence to the planning scheme. I am determined that we can have both, but only with a council that will stand up for what is unique about Launceston.
The planning scheme can and will protect our heritage, but only if there are councillors who see it as a priority.
If we allow developers to get whatever they want, we have failed the community, and Launceston will lose what is recognised as unique across Australia.
Of course I support development, but not at any cost. And always remember, the planning scheme is a servant of the people and open to change, not written in stone.
Danny Gibson
I believe we have a good balance of protecting heritage while making way for appropriate new job creating developments and new housing projects, noting that people will understandably have different views on individual projects.
From my discussion with our community, they want to see a ''can-do'' approach to planning from the council, one that incentivises investment in our city, and one which brings new residential projects to market to ease pressure on housing.
They also want to see more inner-city development and an improved night-time economy. In the ranking of night-time economies across Australia, Launceston currently ranks 80th.
Appropriate planning is critical to our future success, both in the CBD and in rural areas like Lilydale and Relbia, which are also important parts of the Launceston municipality.
What's often misunderstood is that when councillors are elected to a council, they also become a member of the planning authority for the municipality. As a councillor on a planning authority, your role is very different to being a representative of your community on the council. This is because councillors, when acting as a planning authority, have an overarching duty to enforce the planning scheme in their municipality completely, irrespective of any pre-existing views or broad community sentiment.
We can celebrate our heritage and while also being focused on the future.
Bob Salt
Our region needs to constantly evolve with sensible development.
What we need is a total shift in thinking, council and developers need to work together to reach a win/win situation. The seven-storey St.Lukes building is a case in point.
There are two projects that come to mind where we could have achieved a better outcome. We all know the story of the Kings Wharf Towers (The Examiner December 4, 2019) and the Don Allen development at Paterson Street Central car park, which was rejected because of too many car spaces.
George Razay
I acknowledge the council takes pro-active role in planning economic developments and employment opportunities, but the planning scheme should maintain the protection of areas of important biodiversity, landscapes and cultural heritage and ensures a fair system that applies equally to individuals and developers.
We should serve the whole community and not just the interests of the few.
This is especially relevant in protecting the Gorge, one of the most iconic natural features in Launceston.
