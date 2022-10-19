The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council Elections

Balancing heritage and development as City of Launceston mayoral candidates discuss

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated October 19 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Launceston mayoral candidates Tim Walker, George Razay, Bob Salt, Danny Gibson and Alan Harris.

In the final instalment of the City of Launceston mayoral candidates' position on key issues, they were asked about their position on development in Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.