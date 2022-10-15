Punters rolled up in their thousands to enjoy the 165th edition of the Longford Show.
Rides, animals, show bags and much more was on offer.
Longford Show secretary Christie Springer said that despite the fear of bad weather the event was a great success.
"We had a fabulous day, the weather has been amazing, everyone's very happy and the crowds were great," she said.
"We had the Australian sheaf tossing championships, the kennel section was great out on the arena and the animal nursery was a huge hit."
Ms Springer said that the reason for the show's longevity is the family essence of the show day.
"It's just a great family day out, once you pay to get into the event there are lots of free things to do and see," she said.
"There is always something interesting going on. The weather was very kind to us today and the grounds held up quite well."
Ms Springer also expressed her gratitude for the tireless work of the Longford Show Society volunteers.
"They do an amazing job and put on a great show each year for families to enjoy. It's all worth it to see the smiles on faces."
The first Longford Show was held on the November 4, 1857 behind the Blenheim Inn, Marlborough Street Longford, but was moved to an autumn show in 1858, which featured exhibitions of ports, seeds and other colonial products. Admission at the time was 1 shilling.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
