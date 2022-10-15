With Northern Tasmania dealing with the impacts of the floods, Acting Premier Michael Ferguson has reminded residents to remain vigilant, as the SES continues to monitor the Western, Dampers, Mole Creeks and Lobsters Rivulet as well as the River Ouse and Macquarie, Meander, South Esk, Hadspen, Lake, North Esk, Liffey, St Patricks, Forth and Mersey Rivers.
Speaking on Saturday afternoon at the Deloraine Police Station, Mr Ferguson said an area of concern was the North and South Esk Rivers which are yet to peak, as well as the Tamar River which is subject to inflows from both the South and North Esk Rivers. They are predicted to peak around 6pm.
"Over the last three days we have been standing with the Tasmanian community," he said.
"Our priority during this emergency response phase is singular, it's about the protection of human life and also monitoring and detecting property and critical infrastructure.
"Our state has been smashed by the weather with the wind and the rain and while we are very pleased with that the macro weather situation has moved on, the impacts are very much with us right now."
Mr Ferguson warned that although it may appear that conditions are easing, flood areas are still rising in some catchments and rivers.
"We warn against the belief that might be creeping into some people's minds that we can get back to normal life now, that is not the case. We are not ready to do that we are not ready to make that statement. We are not out of the woods yet," he said.
"The water is surging through the river systems, and there are two that are still seeing water predicted as yet to peak. Our SES and police are doing an absolutely mighty effort. I have been praising them on the grounds and through the state operations centre.
"I know that there have been some concerns about road closures, but if the signs are up that means it's not safe to go past. As we known from some pictures that have been in the media, some roads and bridges have been smashed and washed away. Some of them may look okay but in fact haven't passed their safety assessment yet."
Mr Ferguson said those farmers needing assistance can ring the FarmPoint hotline on 1300 292 292.
Businesses, including farming families, can contact Business Tasmania on 1800 440 026 to register the impacts.
Any one who is currently experiencing financial hardship due to the flood can contact Rural Business Tasmania to receive financial counselling support.
Road closures across impact areas due to flood and storm damage. Details of road closures are changing rapidly and details are maintained on Tasmania Police - Community Alerts website.
The SES has reiterated warnings that driving conditions may be dangerous.
The State Emergency Service Acting Director, Leon Smith, advises that "While rain has eased, floodwaters will continue to pose a threat for some time and it will take several days before the floodwaters subside."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
