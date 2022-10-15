The Examiner
Mr Ferguson warns that some areas yet to peak, particularly along North Esk, South Esk and Tamar River

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated October 15 2022 - 5:23am, first published 4:30am
Acting premier Michael Ferguson, emergency services minister Felix Ellis and Tasmanian Police Northern District Commander Stuart Wilkinson speak at Deloraine Police Station on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Nikita McGuire

With Northern Tasmania dealing with the impacts of the floods, Acting Premier Michael Ferguson has reminded residents to remain vigilant, as the SES continues to monitor the Western, Dampers, Mole Creeks and Lobsters Rivulet as well as the River Ouse and Macquarie, Meander, South Esk, Hadspen, Lake, North Esk, Liffey, St Patricks, Forth and Mersey Rivers.

