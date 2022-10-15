Half of the TCL premier league were washed out on a wet and windy Saturday as others battled through the rough conditions.
Perth will have to wait another week to play their first match as their contest against Trevallyn was called off, as was Western Tiers' with Diggers.
Longford got away though, picking up their second victory of the year - defeating ACL by 104 runs.
Their match-winning total of 7-247 was built off the back of a strong platform by openers Josh Adams and Fazal Nawab.
Despite occasionally giving the fielding team opportunities, Nawab went on to make 80 before being run out and Adams finished with 54.
The pair constantly took on the fielders with some quick singles and turned several ones into twos as well as occasionally hitting some big shots.
The game swung slightly in the Bluebacks' favour through the middle overs, removing three batters for a combined total of five but Babar Khan (24), Dion Blair (28) and Greg Bishop (19*) got things back on track and put them towards the total.
Ben Watson (2-41) and Ben Harris (2-46) were the multiple wicket-takers for the visiting side.
They batted out their 40 overs to be 9-143 as two batters made the bulk of their runs.
Prashamit Barua, who last year took eight wickets and a double hat-trick in the same game, led the way with 46 runs, while opener Nashib Nisthar made 38.
Nisthar, who captained the side for the first half of last year, was described by coach Paul Bunton as "like a new recruit" upon his return.
Matty Lawrence took 2-7 late in the innings as Nasrullah Khan and Kieran Davey also took two early wickets.
Reigning premiers Hadspen rebounded from a round-one loss with a five-wicket win over Evandale Panthers.
The Panthers won the toss and elected to bat but struggled to make a big dent on the scoreboard, making 9-114 off their 40 overs.
Only four batters made double figures for the Panthers as Jacob Walker showed his skills with the bat after doing well last week with the ball, top scoring with 25* off 39.
Captain-coach Jonty Manktelow made a patient 23 off 64 balls as the Chieftains' bowlers finished with some tidy figures.
Sithara Hewamannage was the pick of them, taking 3-14 off his eight, as Justin Reeves took 1-15, captain-coach Liam Reynolds 2-21 and Ash Smith 1-23.
The Chieftains got the job done five wickets down in the 26th over - starting with a bang thanks to opening batter Adam House.
House made 38 off 32 before being dismissed by Walker, while fellow opener Sameera Vishwaranga made 26.
Manktelow and Sam McLean proved tidy and were a minor thorn in the victors' side, taking 2-25 and 2-11 respectively as the Panthers suffered their first loss for the year.
Teams will be hoping for a sunny return next weekend as Perth host ACL, Evandale Panthers play Longford, Western Tiers travel to Trevallyn and Hadspen go up against Legana.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.