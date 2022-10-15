'Reckless': parties clash over AFL stadium plan

State Liberal and Labor representatives have butted heads over the proposed $750 million Macquarie Point stadium that has become central to Tasmania's AFL bid.
Speaking after former premier Robin Gray told Australian Community Media the Macquarie Point venue was a "dud deal" for the state, and particularly for the North, Franklin MP Dean Winter called the stadium a "reckless project".
"Tasmanian Labor is fully supportive of the bid for a Tasmanian AFL team ... but the simple fact is that stadium wasn't part of the bid," he said.
"We think we can have an AFL team here in Tasmania using the fantastic facilities at York Park and the facilities here at Bellerive Oval."
Providing a flood update from Deloraine, Acting Premier Michael Ferguson initially refused to respond to the comments before later accusing Labor of "reckless politicking".
"During times of emergency where human life is in peril Tasmanians expect their political leaders to work together," Mr Ferguson said.
"I'm not prepared to engage with the Labor party on ordinary political issues today, we're trying to save lives."
It has been more than a week since AFL club presidents were required to vote on whether to accept Tasmania's bid for an 18th licence, however, the results have not yet been made public.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.