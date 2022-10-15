A recreational rail trail is being brought to City of Launceston council located on the divisive disused North East railway corridor.
The proposed location is 228 Golconda Road in Lilydale, and the application includes the development of a parking area at Lilydale Falls Reserve. The council recommendation is to approve the permit for this application.
This comes after an emotional petition was passed to council at the last meeting - where residents pleaded for the rail to remain undisturbed due to health concerns over heavy metal toxins.
It is noted in the recommendation prior to the beginning of the proposed works, a construction environmental management plan must be submitted, and approved by the council's city development general manager - this includes a contamination risk assessment of all areas near watercourses.
The development application seeks approval to develop a recreation trail along a 14km alignment. It will run to the north and north-east from Lilydale Falls Reserve at 228 Golconda Road, through the Tunnel and Lebrina to the local government area boundary at Wyena near Burns Road.
The works would include decommissioning of rail infrastructure which would be the rail and sleepers, removal of minor pockets of juvenile vegetation regrowth on rail ballast; construction of a trail surface by crushing of rail ballast into suitable aggregate, targeted construction of decking and handrails along bridge crossings and installation of associated signage.
The car park development would include some removal of vegetation, 12 car parks would be made as well as a park suitable for a shuttlebus with trailer.
There were 34 respondents to the proposal. Concerns focused on contamination from decommissioning the rails, loss of heritage and amenity impacts to residents.
A 26 kilometre section within the Dorset LGA between Wyena and Scottsdale was approved in November 2021 following the resolution of an appeal before the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Appeal Tribunal.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
