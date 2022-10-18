Big Issues: Parking challenges on agenda for potential mayors

The Examiner is digging deeper into the City of Launceston's biggest issues.
The five mayoral candidates have been asked about a range of key concerns ahead of the local government election.
As part of a series, each question on an issue and the candidate's responses will be published.
Responses may be edited for length and clarity.
Parking was a key topic in the 2018 election, when mayoral candidates were asked if they'd support or at least investigate 90-minute parking.
Parking in Launceston varies from some on-street free parking, paid on-street parking with one-hour or three-hour limits and some multi-story car parks.
Last year, the council passed a parking implementation plan which supported sustainable modes over driving.
What changes would you make to parking in the central activity district? Would you support free 90-minute parking?
George Razay
People want easy access to the city centre which is facing increasing traffic congestion which is contributing to air pollution.
The best and healthiest option is to encourage people to walk, cycle, and use public transport but we need efficient, reliable, and cheaper public transport that connects all suburbs to the centre.
We also need to consider reducing the parking fees or free 90-minute parking by working with businesses and retailers as well as landlords to consider reducing their rent.
Alan Harris
I support council making the first hour $2 and then the second hour free in all council owned multi-story car parks to encourage longer stays in the CBD by shoppers all day.
I would also support the placing of "under road transponders" to advise parking officers of "over stayers" in the free on-street parking spots council currently provides in the CBD. I would also support a review of current free parking time limits on these existing spots to 20 minutes rather than the current mixture of 5, 10 and 15 minute free periods.
I support the building of a large multi-story car park on the Bathurst St site to provide all day CBD worker parking for a low fee and encourage the development of other all day parking options in other parts of the city as well.
I support the development of an inner-city bus interchange to encourage city workers and shoppers to use regular, reliable public transport system rather than the current default position of driving and parking a car every time they leave home. I want to see the development of off-road arterial walking and cycling tracks to encourage greater use of active transport when moving around our city.
Tim Walker
We need to trial reduced parking fees, but across the board - on street and off.
90-minute free parking is only practical to manage in the off street parking stations, meaning they would be full, but people would be avoiding the street meters.
I'm prepared to move a motion to reduce parking costs for a twelve month period, and see if that contributes to a busier CBD.
As mayor, I would also work with landlords and the business community to encourage more specialty shops to Launceston, a 'high street' experience if you like, because that will bring more people back to the CBD.
Danny Gibson
Accessibility is a significant focus for me and I support initiatives which encourage walking, cycling and better utilisation of public transport.
Currently, 89 per cent of commuters to Launceston choose to travel to work in their own car and only 2 per cent of Launceston residents regularly use public transport.
My view is we should not penalise motorists for relying on their private vehicles but that we need to make public transport an increasingly compelling and attractive option for people.
As the employment hub for the region, Launceston has an influx of private vehicles into our CBD each morning that then recedes each evening.
Some 37 per cent of people who work in Launceston each day actually travel from outside the Launceston municipality and according to figures from the Department of State Growth, the City of Launceston has the highest number of registered vehicles of any municipality in the state at 83,715.
When it comes to short-term parking in the CBD, I will be led by the evidence. What I know is that small business in particular relies on regular turnover of car parking spaces to ensure more customers can access their facilities.
Launceston's small business sector accounts for 96.8% of businesses in our municipality, and Launceston drives approximately 60% of all economic activity in Northern Tasmania.
So it's important we have the mix of public transport and parking right and I will examine future parking proposals with an open mind.
Bob Salt
Our current parking fees are stifling activity in the central city district, I support free 90-minute parking, we can do it.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
