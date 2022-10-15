If you have ever wanted to do a hot lap at Symmons Plains, Sunday presents as a great opportunity.
Although it won't be in the driver's seat of a Supercar.
Launceston Triathlon Club (LTC) is hosting their Symmons Plains Duathlon as part of Triathlon Tasmania's state series.
It means there's the unique chance to run and cycle laps on the famous raceway.
Triathlon Tasmania president Melissa Hughes said it was exciting to launch the state series for 2022-23.
"Because of the weather we have here in Tasmania, we start with a duathlon which is a run, ride, run," she said.
"We're offering three different races, so it caters for everyone's abilities. People that want to go long and fast have that option.
"Then for people who just want to come and try and see what it's about, we have a shorter distance."
The standard distance encompasses a 10-kilometre run, 38.4km bike ride and 5km run.
The sprint involves a 5km run, 19.2km ride and 2.5km run.
And the short course offers a 2.5km run, 9.6km ride and 2.5km run.
There's also Trystar for 7-12 year olds with distances relevant to their age.
Hughes said there was a push to get more newcomers involved this season.
"We're focusing on providing an inclusive environment," she said.
"With triathlon, a lot of people feel they have to be super fit before they start or they have to have all the gear. We're really trying to break down some of those barriers for people so they can come and see it.
"Yes, we can offer a really competitive environment but we can also offer something for everybody."
LTC president Di Webb said it was exciting to kick-off the state series.
"We try to run at least one of the state series races to not only promote the sport but to offer a high-class event," she said.
"Symmons Plains lends itself nicely. It's a safe environment and off-road which gives everyone the ability to be able to do it. We provide a supportive environment and there are really good prizes."
Webb said the event had also attracted top competitors like Ali Foot.
Transition opens at 8.30am on Sunday with the Trystar start at 9.15am.
The standard, sprint and short course races start at 9.30am and presentations will be at 12.15pm.
Entries won't be taken on the day.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
