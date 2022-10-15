Northern Tasmanian businesses have revealed the extent of damages that have occurred as a result of the wild weather, with one Deloraine business owner citing potential losses of $150,000.
Hugh Maclaine, owner and manager of Maclaine Enterprises, a dry sawmilling operation in Deloraine, said the floods were "the worst floods I have ever seen".
"There was quite a bit of timber that flowed down the Meander, and there was a lot of timber that piled up on itself throughout the yarn and logs have gone into sheds," he said.
"We probably won't do any production work for at least two weeks, maybe three."
Mr Maclaine estimated potential damages of around $150,000 due to the loss of timber, damage to machinery and repairs that would be needed, as well as the potential downtime.
"We are not covered by insurance. This is the worst flood I have ever seen and I have lived in the Deloraine district all my life.
"At the end of the day, you have to go on with it and get on with your life. It's just one of those things you can't feel too sorry for yourself, there is always somebody worse off," he said.
Mr Maclaine encouraged people who have been impacted by floods to seek mental health support.
"With incidents like this on top of mortgage, it certainly puts a lot of people at breaking point," he said.
Aran Price, owner and operator of Launceston Kayak Tours was busy cleaning up the shed and removing the kayaks from the pontoon at Seaport.
"We saw the rain and I was a little bit surprised when I started to see the flood warnings come through for Hart street, so I came down to check it out," he said.
"Friday morning and the leading edge of the platform facing the river was starting to buckle under a little bit.
"So you have water lapping up under the door and onto the low side of the inside of the sheds, so we came down and chucked everything we could onto a trailer. I had my fingers crossed and hoped for the best.
Mr Price received minimal damage and said he felt extremely lucky considering the North West Rowing Club's pontoon didn't make it.
"It buckled under the leading edge, and on Friday it ripped free from pylons and wedged on the pedestrian bridge.
"Now that the pontoon is floating a bit better, it's given us a chance to get ahead of it but when it was starting to go under, there was a lot of silt coming in under the roller door that's been collecting on the lower edge of our pontoon shed here.
"'I've been hosing that out as best I can, and then trying to pump it out with a little hand pump slowly, slowly, and it's getting there," he said.
Kerrie Thompson, owner and manager of Monclair of Latrobe and Madame M Cafe, was busy sandbagging her business.
"We had to go and buy two loads of soil from a garden centre and load them and spend the day bagging sand. We ended up helping a few retailers around us, they were in the same situation, they were one man bands and couldn't really leave their shop," Ms Thompson said.
"We were very lucky, the water did not come up as far as it did last time (2016)," she said.
Ms Thompson wanted to let people of Latrobe know they were still open for business despite being forced to close for a few days.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.