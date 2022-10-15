Recently, I happened to venture down St John Street from the post office and what I shock I got.
Our beautiful old buildings and footpaths covered in heavy filth, grime, dirt and graffiti.
I could not believe how neglected they look, it is just disgusting.
Surely council could clean it?
Then into the mall, I saw the old Birchalls building is still boarded up.
What a lacklustre space the mall is. Launceston was a beautiful city, but now looks so tired, old and filthy, and with no soul.
The council should be ashamed of how they have let it become so neglected.
We don't know how many nests of ducks and swans have been lost in the floods.
And where can waterbirds, platypus, lizards and small birds go?
When life is pushed up against human developments; roads, concrete walls, hard surfaces and riparian edges cleared and mowed and infilled right to an inch of their river runs, there is nowhere left to safely go.
A quiet shout out to workers from City of Launceston Council who are looking out for at least one of the swans who nest close to us in town.
Why is it, that some people feel the need to destroy another, all in the name of 'glory'?
Danny Gibson has worked tirelessly for many years, helping so many, of all ages, in any way he can, selflessly, in the name of kindness, appreciation, community and loyalty to many.
He deserves to be mayor because he does have integrity and accountability, more importantly he has worked tirelessly and earned this position.
Unlike the person who brought the 'past' to the attention of the media ... maybe he did you a favour Danny, I think you will receive more votes for honesty and transparency.
Apparently our city does not have a height restriction on building developments.
If a company wants to compare with Dubai, who have the world's tallest building, that is ok.
In The Examiner, October 11, it's mentioned that a councillor's role includes providing a voice for the community in regards to council's decision making, this so called voice is then completely ignored and council proceeds with their decision regardless.
Our planning rules completely override any community concerns.
The Gorge Hotel is a case point and was called an icon by Mr George Razay, you must be joking.
The Gorge itself certainly deserves that title, not a hotel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.