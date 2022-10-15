The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Letters to the editor | Spring clean needed in Launceston

By Letters to the Editor
Updated October 16 2022 - 12:55am, first published October 15 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graffiti in Royal Park.

SPRING CLEAN NEEDED

Recently, I happened to venture down St John Street from the post office and what I shock I got.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.