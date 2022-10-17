The Examiner is digging deeper into the City of Launceston's biggest issues.
The five mayoral candidates have been asked about a range of key concerns ahead of the local government election.
As part of a series, each question on an issue and the candidate's responses will be published.
Responses may be edited for length and clarity.
The issue of the kanamaluka/Tamar was asked as the river was a key issue for many of the running candidates not just for mayor but also for councillors. It has been an ongoing issue for decades - with many reviews, and solutions proposed with conflicting responses.
What actions would you take to address issues surrounding the kanamaluka/Tamar River, such as an independent review? How would you address an issue which has polarising views?
We need an independent authority with teeth at arms length of the government.
We need to replace the wooden river walls opposite Seaport to stop the bank collapsing into the river, stop the EPA exemptions that allow sewage to be dumped in the kanamaluka/Tamar - which is a state government responsibility.
Promises were made prior to the 2021 state election to dredge. It's time for action, no more reports.
I acknowledge that the Tamar River is a complex multifaceted issue and there is no simple solution, and I will support an independent review for advice.
However, there is a great deal we can do to clean the river system that had suffered for decades because of raw sewage discharge into the river.
There is an urgent need to improve the sewer system, water quality, and river health.
We need to consider the implementation of recycled water scheme schemes that are already available based on recycled water consumption and zero discharge to the environment.
We should also consider maximizing the use of the river by extending pedestrian and cycling tracks along both sides of the river, as well as having parks for recreational activities and an outdoor gym. The increase in public use of the river will increase the pressure to find early solutions.
I will lobby the State Government to deliver on their 2021 election promise of a truly Independent Authority to manage all aspects of cleaning up the kanamaluka / Tamar River.
It's initial role would be comprehensively review ALL available proposals of the many options suggested to address the build-up of silt, the rice grass infestation, to prevent sewerage overflows in the estuary and other issues and publish the results without fear or favour for some true community consultation of what is the best long term solution for our estuary.
The Independent Authority needs to have the power and resources to implement an agreed outcome to deliver the best environmental, recreational, and economic outcomes for all of Northern Tasmania. This is a long-term solution to what has been a long-term issue and will require plenty of political good will and finances to make it happen.
If people take the time to read TEMT's reporting, many things are being done and are being planned for, that will help restore the river.
Apart from increasing the 'tidal prism' by allowing water to again inundate tidal flats along the North Esk, I believe we must return more fresh water to the Yacht Basin, either by releasing more water from the Trevallyn Dam through the Gorge, or through a canal that returns water from the Riverside Tailrace via a canal to the yacht basin.
This would have the effect of moving the flocculation point further downstream, and reduce the return of situation after it is removed by flood or other means. It is time to work with nature, not against it.
The Estuary is a challenge that's been centuries in the making. As a community we need to manage our expectations: it will take some time to undo the damage.
As with other issues, I will follow the best evidence available in my decision making, noting that the State Government has legislative responsibility for the Estuary and the Council has a limited role in its management.
It should also be noted that a total of $129.2 million is being invested by the Australian Government, Tasmanian Government, TasWater and City of Launceston under the Launceston City Deal to implement the key actions from the Tamar Estuary River Health Action Plan.
Projects include upgrades of existing and construction of new pump stations to increase pumping capacities, constructing new network storage to reduce overflows and building additional pipelines to transfer greater flow volumes.
Combined with other initiatives being undertaken, these projects will have a real impact on the health of the Estuary in coming years. It will take time.
