Ballot return nears halfway mark

Around 60 per cent of votes still need to be posted for local government elections with 10 days left to vote.
The Tasmanian Electoral Commission is keeping a running tab of returned postal votes, and as of Thursday, 43.21 per cent of enrolled Tasmanians have returned their ballots.
This year is the first local government election to have mandatory voting after the government voted in changes to the Local Government Act earlier this year.
There are some 410,975 enrolled voters state-wide and just 177,566 returned ballots.
In the City of Launceston just over 40 per cent of postal votes have been returned, leaving 29,301 votes still needing to be returned.
Votes must be returned by Tuesday, October 25 when the polls close.
Council offices at each municipality also have a TEC ballot box to lodge votes - voters can do this until the polls close on Tuesday, October 25.
Four out of Tasmania's 29 LGAs - Dorset, Flinders, Kentish and Northern Midlands - have had more than 50 per cent of ballots returned.
Voters who have misplaced their postal ballot can get a replacement at their local council office.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
