After a corporate career that catapulted him onto the boards of some of Australia's biggest companies, two stints in parliament and induction into the honours system, Warwick Smith has come a long way since he played in the Gleadow Street wool sheds and attended Launceston Grammar.
Mr Smith represented the Bass electorate twice, served as a minister in the Howard government, and was later appointed the country's first telecommunications ombudsman.
He was promoted to Member of the Order of Australia in 2019, and worked at some of the country's biggest companies, including as chairman of E-Trade, executive director at Macquarie Bank, and on the board of the Kerry Stokes holding company that controls Channel 7.
Visiting his home town this week for an event with Ord Minnett - the Australian investment and brokerage firm that he chairs - Mr Smith pointed out the iconic smokestack of the LW Smith wool scouring plant in in the distance, and said he still considered himself a "proud Tasmanian".
But despite his long absence, he said he still retained deep links to the island state, and he expressed concern about a number of issues facing Tasmania, including its energy policy in particular.
He said the "macro" situation of war in Ukraine has complicated global energy markets, making it vital that Tasmania gets its own energy projects right.
"Tasmania is right in the middle of all of these dramatic issues that are taking place now in the global economy, and the dramatic change in energy will impact us ... we are right in the middle of a discussion about hydropower and wind power and feeding that into the national grid," he said.
Referring to the $4 billion Marinus Link project to construct a second electricity connection across Bass Strait with roughly three times the capacity of the existing Basslink cable, Mr Smith said the project would play a vital role in the state's revenue in the future, but it needed to be financed in a way that didn't saddle Tasmanians with high costs or higher electricity bills.
Mr Smith, who sits on the board of the Marinus Link Project company, said the state government and the federal government are negotiating over financing of Marinus now, and it was important that the final decision agreed is "of advantage to Tasmania".
"The long-term issue is ... we don't want to take on too much debt if we're a Tasmanian for something that's going to benefit others. Where's the revenue line that benefits us, let alone the challenge of building substantially expanded transmission capability and transmission lines?" he said.
"The revenue streams that come from [Marinus] are going to be extremely important. About 62% of the revenue of Tasmania comes from GST and Commonwealth grants - we don't have a very large own earned income in Tasmania."
He said this higher reliance on grant income meant projects like Marinus could play a vital role in diversifying Tasmania's revenue.
"But that's why the whole energy export issue is very important, Marinus is important, Basslink is important, because these are revenue generators into the future, provided it is the right financial model that benefits Tasmania."
Other "revenue generators" for the state included hydrogen, expanded tourism and education, as well as telecommunications, he said.
"More and more remote officing will be done because we are going to have optic fibres - we already have them in Basslink, but that will be enhanced, three times more capable in the Marinus link. That means the capacity for us to do more work in cyber and other activities in Tasmania."
He said he wasn't privy to the negotiations over financing of Marinus, but said the final decision could be agreed this week.
He said these revenues from Marinus and other sources would become vital as the state negotiated with the federal government over the carve-up of GST revenue between the states.
Under new arrangements that may come into effect by 2027, Tasmania's share of the federal tax will decline, with negative consequences for the public finances.
Mr Smith said the state government needed to "start negotiating now, and keep negotiating" with the federal government to preserve its share.
"The equality between the states is a fundamental requirement in federal-state relations," he said, adding that Tasmania's small economy and population needed to be addressed in the negotiations.
Linking back to the Marinus project, he said these GST negotiations will need to reference the estimated revenue that will be generated by the link through Hydro Tasmania.
"Similarly [another issue] is making sure that domestic power prices in Tasmania don't go up because of Marinus - it should go the other way," he said.
