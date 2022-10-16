Launceston's pioneering role in disability sport comes full circle this week.
The Special Olympics Australia National Games return half a century after the inaugural event was held in the city.
Swimming, athletics, gymnastics and soccer were the headline events in November 1986 and all feature again in the 12th and latest incarnation of the event.
Launceston had also hosted the first Mini Olympics in 1979 and went on to stage the first junior national Games in 2004 prompting organisers to dub the city Australia's spiritual home of disability sport.
While 160 athletes took part across six sports in the inaugural junior nationals and 200 at the first open event, about 750 from all states will be in action across the city this week.
The SOA National Games offer nine sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
These are athletics (78 athletes) to be held at St Leonards, basketball (156) at Elphin Sports Centre, bocce (59) at Launceston Conference Centre, ten-pin bowling (122) at Launceston Lanes, soccer (56) at UTAS Stadium, golf (37) at Country Club Tasmania, gymnastics (27) at PCYC, swimming (148) at Launceston Aquatic Centre and tennis (43) at Tennis World. Table tennis is also being staged as a demonstration sport.
Competition runs from Monday to Friday with an opening ceremony at the Silverdome and closing at UTAS Stadium.
The Games are being used as a selection event for the World Games to be held in Berlin in June next year.
Launceston was announced as the host city in 2018.
Mayor Albert van Zetten encouraged the city to "open its hearts to the athletes and their families".
"It's important that as a society, we can break down the barriers for people with an intellectual disability," he said.
"Launceston has always been a city that embraces diversity and I encourage everyone from right across Tasmania to come to Launceston and support these athletes and their families and supporters.
"I have absolutely no doubt it will be a huge success not only for the Special Olympics but our beautiful and welcoming city.
"On behalf of the people of Launceston, the Council has invested significantly in a wide range of high quality sporting venues across the municipality that will no doubt play a key role in the success of this event."
The 1986 Games were attended by Mark Kennedy Shriver, representing his mother and founder of the global Special Olympics movement, Eunice Kennedy Shriver.
In a letter of thanks to Games organisers, Eunice wrote: "We were fortunate indeed that Tasmania was the site for the first Special Olympics National Games of Australia. Congratulations on your brilliant success."
For more details on the Games, visit: https://nationalgames2022.com.au/
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
