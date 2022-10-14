Jono Chapman put in a persuasive case for all-rounder status by starring with the bat before the more familiar ball in Greater Northern Raiders' tight loss at North Hobart.
Chapman rescued a precarious batting performance before leading the bowling attack, claiming the first three wickets in the four-wicket Cricket Tasmania Premier League one-day defeat.
On a heavily rain-affected day at the TCA Ground, stand-in coach Nick Hayes said Chapman's performance was the shining light.
"He batted extremely well," Hayes said.
"So did Dravid Rao and James Beattie and we had a couple of other guys who got starts then threw their wickets away before those guys came to the rescue.
"There was plenty of rain across the day. We had a delayed start and it rained two or three times, we were on and off and it was quite frustrating, but Jono's innings made up for all that."
Winning the toss and choosing to bat, Raiders were soon in all sorts before some valuable contributions from the middle and lower order saw them to a half-decent total of 9-157 off 37.3.
The Demons attack ripped into the visitors' top order with two, three, four, six and seven on the scorecard managing just four runs between them.
However, opener Sam O'Mahony (23 off 31) and Spencer Hayes (31 off 26) steadied the ship before the tail wagged like crazy.
Despite batting at eight, Chapman top scored and was unlucky to miss out on a rare half-century, hitting 47 off 70 deliveries with six of his team's 16 boundaries.
Chapman found willing support in Rao (22) and Beattie (18).
Kade Applebee returned the tidy figures of 3-24 but captain Tom Rogers (2-34) was pivotal, claiming the first two wickets to fall and steering the Raiders towards choppy waters.
Chasing a revised total of 153, it looked like the Raiders had the upper hand for most of the innings but a strong performance from Jack Callinan got the Demons out of trouble.
Son of former Adelaide Crows player Ian, Callinan made an unbeaten 60 to sink the Raiders as Chapman took 3-30 and Ben Spinks 2-18.
The Raiders can look forward to plenty more kilometres in the near future with a two-dayer against Glenorchy at New Town Oval scheduled for the next two Saturdays.
They then return home for another two-day fixture, against Lindisfarne, at UTAS Stadium, on November 5-6.
The Raiders women's side is also set to become rather acquainted with the Midland Highway over the next few weeks.
With one win from four Twenty20 fixtures so far this season, Darren Simmonds' side have a weekend off while the WBBL is getting underway.
They return next Sunday with a T20 double-header against Clarence at Kangaroo Bay Oval.
