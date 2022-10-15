Last week it was revealed that males will be able to compete in synchronised swimming at the Paris Olympic Games and at future editions of the FINA world championships.
That announcement followed hot on the heels of the even more surprising news that Saudi Arabia will host the 2029 Asian Winter Games.
Has the sporting world gone completely crazy?
Not of course remotely well-known for its ski-fields or for that matter its winters, the Kingdom is just a little further north of the equator than Darwin is south.
But apparently, it does snow there occasionally.
Not that this will have any relevance in staging those Games in six years' time.
For sure, it will come close to the brashest multi-sport event ever - not unlike the announcement, which came from the Saudis themselves.
In fact, it took the Olympic Council of Asia some time to confirm it was true.
And not only did the International Olympic Committee know nothing of the plan, its leadership was reportedly quite miffed about it all, given they trumpet sustainability as a key plank of the movement's strategic direction at every opportunity.
In the very best tradition of Asian sporting administration, the decision to make the award of the Games to the city of Trojena appeared in a document on the council's website at item four immediately after the announcement of personal awards - often more popular than the awarding of a Games.
And it was made all the more definite by the signatures of the OCA president and director general appearing at the bottom accompanied by, of course, the customary inked stamp.
And what's this all about?
Well, it's apparently just a small part of Neom - the Saudi Crown Prince's audacious plan to spend $500 billion in creating a brand new city and surrounds which it claims will have zero dependency on carbon.
It's also part of the Saudi plan to reduce dependency on gas and increase reliance on sport to generate foreign income and visitation.
And when the country's leadership want something to work, money is rarely an issue - as demonstrated by the investment in the country's rapidly expanding institute of sport and its backing of the controversial breakaway but lucrative LIV Golf Series.
But even thought there's not much of Trojena to visit right now, when there's a Crown Prince's command and an unlimited budget, time is certainly no barrier.
However, there is much less time to wait for the appearance of those male synchro stars at the Olympics - just a tantalising 21 months or so away.
But not let's not get too carried away.
Those in charge of the sport, now officially known as artistic swimming, despite being very keen to embrace gender equity, are allowing only two men to be a part of the eight-person (plus one reserve) teams.
Don't expect one of the two men to be designated as one of the reserves - just as there wasn't a second woman in any of the three-person teams in the mixed team aerials contest at this year's Winter Olympics in Beijing.
About which it is poignant to revert for the moment to the Saudis' plans and recall that the Chinese had to machine-manufacture all the snow required for the big event in February - although keeping it there was probably made a fraction easier by the daily temperate being close to zero.
Back to the pool for a moment. Men have been allowed to compete in some higher-level artistic swimming competitions in recent times in the mixed duet event - just as well as it would not have been particularly mixed without them.
Outside that brief foray to date, the only famous males in synchro have probably been those who have, when allowed, taken the mickey out of the sport in some hilarious routines that have been part of the odd freestyle finale to some competitions.
And not to forget that noteworthy rule change to the show-jumping component of modern pentathlon that now requires the rider to pat the horse to the satisfaction of the judges after their round, following the controversy at the Tokyo Olympics.
Not that the jumping element has long to live - after Paris it looks likely to be replaced by some sort of 100m obstacle race.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.