Tamar, Launceston CBD not the only issues in council election

As rural landholders within the City of Launceston we have read with interest the profiles of our 33 council candidates.
One candidate refers to Windermere, but no others address issues outside of the Launceston CBD, suburbs and the Tamar River.
We therefore wonder how many candidates recognise that the electorate encompasses Lilydale, Nunamara, Patersonia, Myrtle Bank, Targa across to Swan Bay.
Approximately 50 per cent of the municipality's land area is used for primary production.
We have no objection to the need to address legitimate concerns involving the Launceston CBD and the Tamar River.
But where are the concerns about the health of St Patricks River, which plays a significant role in providing Launceston's water supply? Or the welfare of primary industries, etc.?
Rural residents tend to consider that we get little recognition from council or return for rates paid.
It would also appear that people who know most about our beautiful and historic area are those who bring their rubbish out to dump on the sides of our roads or in the bush to avoid tip fees; and possibly the wood hookers who cut firewood in our forests and on private property without permission.
Maybe it's time for our council to establish a committee to engage more closely with the rural sector of the electorate.
Also, those in the state who are currently advocating for council amalgamations may like to come and get some feedback from our district's residents post the 1985 amalgamation of Launceston, St Leonards and Lilydale councils.
I for one will not support a Tasmanian team if it takes a new ground in Hobart to get the team.
I think a lot of Tasmanians are also thinking the same.
Pat Gartland is wrong to say Andrew Thorburn and Essendon Football Club parted ways because Thorburn is a person of faith (The Examiner, October 13).
Millions of religious Australians head off to work each day without fear of being sacked because of their faith.
That's because in most states they have protections against such discrimination, including in Tasmania which has the strongest protections for people of faith in the nation.
The problem in the Thorburn case was that he refused to agree to the core values of the club he was leading, specifically inclusion of LGBTIQA people and a woman's right to choose.
The bigger issue here is the hypocrisy of those faith leaders who decry Essendon's position but then demand the right to discriminate against LGBTIQA+ people in faith-based schools and services.
They can't have their cake and eat it too.
There are has been discussion in the media recently about a skills shortage, both white and blue collar, in more than 300 occupations.
Overseas workers are being recruited to come to Australia to fill positions.
Yet the federal government has the biggest employment agency in the country: it is called Centrelink.
Like pensioners, those on other forms of welfare should be allowed to work so many hours a week before it affects their Centrelink payments.
This may encourage those receiving welfare to look for work. It may lead to full time work and they could get off welfare.
The government should make a hard call and hold back payments if work is not actively looked for. There are supposedly hundreds of thousands of jobs just waiting for those willing to work, sadly many on Centrelink payments consider they are already getting a wage for doing nothing.
That needs to change but it would take a brave government to take that step towards reducing the numbers on welfare.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.