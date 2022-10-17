Who are the West Tamar council candidates running in the local government elections?

The polling period for council elections will close on October 25, and so far, only 50 per cent of voters in the West Tamar region have returned a postal vote, leaving just under 10,000 votes still unaccounted for. But who are the candidates for the West Tamar region?
Cr Greene is running for Council in 2022 and is hoping to bring "renewed leadership" as she vies for the position of Deputy Mayor.
"I love the West Tamar, it's where my husband and I decided to raise our young family and run a business," Cr Greene said.
Ms Greene has served on Council for the past two years and said she believed she still has a lot more to learn and contribute.
"I have demonstrated my willingness to listen, make informed decisions, be accountable and transparent, and have kept a keen eye on where and how our ratepayer dollars are spent.
"I'm so optimistic about the future of our region, and ready and willing to tackle our future challenges by collaborating with others and solid planning.
What are you passionate about?
"We have a brilliant youth program at West Tamar Council, and need to build on that so our young people have the support they need to thrive. As a public sector union Organiser, I work each and every day to improve the lives of working people and protect the public services that all Tasmanians rely on."
What changes need to be made?
Cr Greene said it was abundantly clear that significant cultural change at West Tamar Council was needed to benefit staff and ratepayers.
"The first step is acknowledging the issues and being transparent with the community. Now we have the external report, we can work our way through these issues and create the positive changes needed.
"If I'm successful in being re-elected, I would like to see our community be more accessible, connected and inclusive, for Council to focus on sustainability and climate change.
"We should also continue supporting our tourism and food industries because they are a real asset to our region that provides so many opportunities.
"There are some pockets of disadvantage in our community and I have strongly advocated for more housing developments, food security and community support.
Why should people vote for you?
"I've been a proactive and approachable councillor, and most importantly, I have been an advocate for the community at the Council table.
"I created the West Tamar Community Facebook group four years ago to listen and understand the concerns in our community, to share news and local events, and encourage collaboration.
"This group now has over 5000 members and I know those who are active in that forum appreciate my willingness to engage, and speak up for them."
Cr Ferguson is looking to earn his place again as a councillor for 2022. He said he wants to represent the community to ensure that West Tamar Council continues to deliver for its community.
"The fact is that we do have a good council, and we need to have the right leadership to keep it that way. As an advocate for local representation, I have the skills to help navigate the challenges we face in the future.
"Challenges include Legana's expansion and making sure that our rural towns and old infrastructure in Riverside are not left behind.
Cr Ferguson said issues he was passionate about included local government retaining its statutory planning role as a planning authority.
"If handed over to unelected bodies, it would negatively affect our communities' way of life.
What changes would you like to see made?
"Bringing back a focus on the council's core responsibilities and service.
"That council works sensibly with State and Federal Governments no matter what party they belong to. Success starts with the right people being elected rather than self-interested or one-issue candidates.
Why should people vote for you?
"I will work to make sound decisions and always be prepared to listen and consider the views of others. This attribute is one of my core values that assists in good governance while also allowing me personally to grow.
Ms Wilkinson is looking to represent the West Tamar community and indicated that she wants to work to care for the local environment, economy, improve infrastructure and manage future growth in the community interest.
What are you passionate about?
"Planning for growth whilst protecting the natural assets of the Tamar Valley; addressing the challenges of climate change and food security both current and future.
"I will advocate to increase active recreation opportunities for all ages especially with improved walking and cycling options.
"I will support good housing that fosters community connection and which addresses the issue of affordable housing, without being developments for developments sake.
What changes would you like to see made?
"Support increasing collaboration between other councils that advantage the community.
"Advocate for a statutory body to compile the science and then enact what is required to manage the Tamar Estuary situation.
Why should people vote for you?
"I have fresh eyes and energy and will seek community input to bring about the best decisions for the people of West Tamar. I am not a member of a political party, I am a member of Planning Matters Alliance Tasmania.
Joshua Manticas is running in the council election this year because he believes the current council has become stagnant.
Fresh candidates are required to continue moving forward now and into the future and the residents deserve a choice of quality candidates. I am passionate about ensuring the long-term success of our municipality.
What are you passionate about?
"I am passionate about our community and the residents that choose to live in the West Tamar. I would like to see a review of the services that the council provides to ensure that projects undertaken represent best value for all.
"I am passionate about responsible planning and infrastructure along with creating purposeful public open spaces.
What changes would you like to see made?
"I would like to see improved community engagement and consultation prior to major projects being undertaken. Our council needs to be transparent, accessible, and open throughout the decision-making process.
Why should people vote for you?
"A vote for me brings experience from the private sector, the ability to liaise with multiple stakeholders and the skills and ability to provide reform in the way our residents expect. I am hands-on in my approach and very approachable. A vote for me is a vote for our future.
Why are you running for council?
"Well like everyone WTC needs new blood. New initiatives with the council constituents at heart. I believe that it's beyond time that council should be run by the elected mayor and councillors, not by the executive group who are in paid positions not elected positions.
"Councillors should have the authority and autonomy to make decisions, even about mundane things like incorrectly handed out parking tickets or rubbish bin issues, not leaving these decisions to people who probably don't even live in the electorate and don't really care as it doesn't affect them.
What are you passionate about?
"Council should be wholly run by the Mayor and councillors, then the executive body must be transparent and responsible to the elected councillors not left to their own devices and decisions as they currently are and in many situations giving out incorrect answers and advice.
What changes would you like to see made?
"The Mayor and councillors need to be paid a more considerate $ amount in line with other states like Queensland for example and given as I said more autonomy in the actual running of the council. The elected running council, not the employed. Where does this happen in any other bureaucratic situation?
Why should people vote for you?
"I want to see council, elected council running and seeing that council is operating at its proper capacity. Councillors remuneration must increase and with that their involvement in what they were elected for. Otherwise why have the election? Why have a Mayor and councillors?
Cr Woinarski, a small business operator within the municipality, said he wanted to contribute back to the community through his role as a councillor.
"I love the West Tamar," he said.
"The past 11 years on Council have allowed me to work closely with the community to ensure West Tamar is one of the best places in Tasmania to live and work. I want to keep doing that.
What are you passionate about?
"I am passionate about the community we have here in West Tamar. Being a small business operator, I want to see business succeed here.
"I have raised my family here and I strongly believe that West Tamar is one of the best and safest places for young families. I strongly believe the youth are our future and we must give them every opportunity to succeed.
"I am passionate about access to good education which is why I have lobbied long and hard for a school in Legana, which is now coming to fruition.
"I want to ensure that all the services people need can easily be accessed, no matter where they are in the municipality.
"I want to ensure that residents have access to elected representatives, there is nothing more I enjoy than meeting with West Tamar residents and seeing how I can assist them.
What changes would you like to see made?
"I want people to be more aware of the services the Council has to offer. I do believe that as a Council our meetings should be more accessible to the community.
"I want to ensure that the nine recommendations of the Council workplace review are implemented to bring about a positive change in our workforce.
Why should people vote for you?
"I have 11 years experience on Council. I have worked hard for the community and want to continue to do so. I am passionate about West Tamar and have the track record on Council to prove that.
"I'm not a single issue candidate and I do not have a personal agenda to push.
Cr Geoff Lyons wants to continue to the community through his role as a councillor.
What are you passionate about?
"I am passionate about lifestyle, living standards, recreational development and creating opportunities for generations to come.
What changes would you like to see made
"I would like to see a much more open friendly community and one whose council is a can-do organisation where all opinions are listened to, respected and valued, where all our community are empowered.
Why should people vote for you?
"I am probably the most experienced in terms of past employment, certainly in terms of involvement in community organisations and I want to continue to work for the people.
Jorden Gunton is running for Council because he believes he can make a genuine difference to the West Tamar community.
"I feel the current council doesn't truly represent our community especially with the growing number of younger families choosing West Tamar as their home.
What are you passionate about?
"Foremost, I'm deeply passionate about our community, which is why I volunteer for a range of community organisations from youth development through to disaster recovery.
"I believe the council should return to the basics and focus on delivering the critical infrastructure that we all rely on, reducing red tape all while keeping rates as low as possible.
What changes would you like to see made?
"I would like to see a more transparent and inclusive council which takes the genuine wants and needs of the residents on board in the decision-making process.
"I will fight for weekly rubbish collection and an increased focus on fit for purpose roads, footpaths, bridges and stormwater infrastructure.
Why should people vote for you?
"I will work with the community to achieve the best outcomes for our region in a collaborative approach, however I'm not afraid to stand up and fight for what is right when needed.
"I have the background and leadership experience to deliver for the residents and ratepayers in the municipality.
Cr Allan, the current Deputy Mayor of West Tamar Council, says she still has a lot to offer ahead of the upcoming Council elections.
"I think it is important to have both the people who have the skills here who have been here for a long time, and then they can train the young ones.
"It would be nice to see some young ones get in so we can train them. I love working for the Council and I love being part of the community".
What are you passionate about?
"I like community consultation, to me it is really important and I think it is something we don't do well enough, we need to improve on that. The community is still saying, we don't know what the council does and ask us questions and I think we need to do it better.
"I am really passionate about making it better and that we do consult with the community on a face to face level a lot more than we do.
What changes would you like to see made?
"I'd like to see the basics brought up to standard, there are a lot of places at beauty point, beaconsfield, that haven't got decent footpaths or footpaths at all.
"There are a lot of areas that haven't got good stormwater, or sewerage. I think they are important because they are the basics we expect in Tasmania.
Why should people vote for you?
"I am approachable, I'm available all the time and I always follow up with the community and get back to the community, and to be non judgmental. Any concern is a concern.
Peter Stoops is running for Council because he wants to be a catalyst for change and to make it more transparent for the residents.
"I think the culture within the West Tamar Council needs to be a positive culture where the staff feel supported and valued within their working environment.
"Hopefully I am just a team player that is knowledgeable in areas that are relevant to council business and I can help councillors to be more relevant in the decision processes of the Council.
What are you passionate about?
"I'm passionate about not suffering injustices and I'm passionate about supporting people with the knowledge that I have. I have degrees in economics, land economics. I've got a planning degree and I've got a law degree.
Why should people vote for you?
"I don't want to see councillors rubber stamp proposals brought to them. I'd like to say a team response and an uneducated response to the issues that are brought before them. Hopefully I could help other councillors to develop a strong team. So the benefits are the residents of the area.
What changes would you like to see made?
"I'd like to see the culture change for one, so I would like to be part of the solution for improving the culture for the council workers.
Cr Rick Shegog is running again for Council, as he believes he still has some unfinished business.
Cr Shegog also said he wants to deal with some of the current cultural issues within Council. "I don't think that has been dealt with very well at all, and that is why I am running again and running for mayor as well.
What are you passionate about?
"I am passionate about keeping the West Tamar in its pristine and natural condition.
"I want to make sure it is a place that families want to come and live and bring up their children.
"I am a local lad and appreciate the natural resources and the beauty that the area has for not only the locals but the tourists who come along and drink all the lovely wine we produce.
What changes would you like to see?
Cr Shegog said he wanted to be on Council to oversee a number of projects, such as the Beauty Point Esplanade Projects, as well as other developments.
"There are many things happening in the next four years that I would like to be on Council for.
"The council was reelected in its entirety last time, that was the indication that people were happy, but I would love to see some new faces on Council to share their passion and views that some of us have missed over time. I would love to see some new faces.
Why vote for you?
"I bring experience, passion and local knowledge, and bring a transparent and open and honest person that will listen to the community. I want to see some new strong leadership in the West Tamar and hence that's why I am running for Mayor as well.
Cr Richard Ireland is running again for Council, and has found his role to be "extremely satisfying". He says he has worked hard, achieved lots of things, and still has plenty of petrol left in the tank.
What are you passionate about?
Cr Ireland said he was passionate about the efficient use of council resources.
"We only got a limited amount of dollars, so it's very important to spend it correctly, otherwise we will run out.
"I am big on recycling, always have been. The trouble with Tasmania is, it is such a small palace so it's really hard to get some of the recycling projects going. The more we keep going for it, the better. Improving the sewage system is also at the top of my agenda.
What changes do you think need to be made?
"I think we need good community consultation. What I am disappointed about is the lack of interest from the community sometimes.
"We often go out from the community consultation and the number of responses we get is pitiful so, I think there is room for improvement from the community side as well as the council side.
Why should people vote for you?
"I will always listen to people, I am very approachable. I always respond to requests and consider myself an approachable, reasonable person that will listen to people, and that is why you need a councillor, someone who will listen to the people.
Jim Collier believes Tasmania has too many councils and wants to support council amalgamation and purse the merger of West Tamar, George Town and Launceston in a single Tamar Valley Council.
"A 2018 KPMG study showed if George Town and West Tamar Councils merged, annual savings of $1.3 million would be achieved; think what could be saved if Launceston was included in such a merger?
"I have lobbied hard for years for the health of the kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary, increased Cataract Gorge flows, better cat management and improved recreational facilities for West Tamar youth.
Dane Edwards would like to represent the West Tamar by ensuring services provided by Council are of the highest standard.
"I have been a proud resident of the West Tamar region and want to contribute to the management of our local assets and have a say in how our rates are spent.
"I promise to lobby the state and federal for their contribution to fix our traffic congestion in both Riverside and Legana.
"I want to see greater access to emergency services such as ambulance and police and I support weekly rubbish and recycling collection. Let's make a change for the better and I ask for your number one vote.
Sven Wiener wants to see residents from West Tamar treated fairly and would also like to hold the Council AGM at 5.30pm instead of 11.30am.
Caroline Larner is a long term resident and multiple business developer.
"I value a healthy environment and better community development for now and the next generation.
What changes need to be made?
"This Council must champion a new funding model for now-urgent infrastructure upgrades.
"Water, power, roads, footpaths, stormwater and accessible public facilities are the mainstay of people's lives and must be maintained and built to serve the communities that need them.
Ms Larner would like to focus on a number of issues, which include affordable funding, community recreation, authentic community consultation, integrity and transparency, as well as encouraging development within West Tamar.
Originally, Cr Kearney had no intention of running again for Council, however, he said that members of the community urged him to run for Mayor.
What are you passionate about?
"I'm very, very disappointed that the council has major workplace issues and they need to be dealt with and they, and they're really not been dealt with or they were playing around at the edges with them. I don't think we were yet focused on them.
"I'm very passionate about the fact that we have huge opportunities. Councils have a great opportunity to do things in the local area and in a wider space, to improve this community and to improve our society.
"One of the goals in our goal statement is that Council should engage in advocacy
"One of the things that we've only just started to take on board, despite the fact that I've been asking questions about, is the whole issue of homelessness.
"It is shameful that we've got families, mothers with kids, that can't get anywhere to live for a living in a car.
What changes would you like to see in Council?
"We have to fix our workplace culture and our governance which is not good and make sure every councillors who wants to make a contribution is given opportunities to do that.
"We have all these talented people on the council, and they should be, we should be using them to do things.
Why should people vote for you?
"I think they should vote for me because I've got a huge amount of experience. I've been the Deputy Mayor at one stage for eight years.
I've done most of the jobs on the council but because the council needs strong leadership and frankly it's not getting it.
"For the last 4 years my responsibility as councillor and mayor has been to provide for the health, safety and welfare of the community, to represent and promote your best interests and to ensure order and good governance of Council and in the community.
"If reelected I will again give you my fulltime commitment to continue as I have in the last 4 years and I will take every opportunity to make where we live an even better place.
"The West Tamar is my home and I want to see the community flourish. I am a Tasmanian-born medical doctor.
"After living overseas, I returned home in 2006, with my husband and two sons, to serve the local community. During this time the West Tamar community has grown, and in coming years it will be important to plan for the right services.
"If elected I pledge to work for you, the people, to improve quality of life and plan for future needs of the West Tamar region including enhanced family and senior services.
Mark Price is running in the 2022 Council Elections.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.