A man found dead in a Holden Colorado utility destroyed by fire in bushland on Monday has been identified following forensic DNA testing.
The dead man is Robert George Greig, 33, of Brighton, who police were searching for in relation to a police shooting on September 26.
A police car with two officers inside was hit with multiple bullets as it travelled to an alleged domestic violence incident before gunshots were fired at a second police car.
No one was injured.
Mr Greig's family has been informed.
The cause and circumstances surrounding Mr Greig's death continue to be investigated by Professional Standards and a report is being prepared for the coroner.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
