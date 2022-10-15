The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ravenswood man arrested for a number of recent firearm incidents

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
October 15 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrest man for alleged role in Waverley shooting

A 20-year-old man has been taken into police custody in relation to a number of recent firearms incidents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.