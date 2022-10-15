Police arrest man for alleged role in Waverley shooting

A 20-year-old man has been taken into police custody in relation to a number of recent firearms incidents.
Officers from the Northern Criminal Investigation Branch, Drug Investigation Services and the Police Dog Handle Unit searched a number of homes in greater Launceston.
Police searched homes in Ravenswood, Newnham, Mowbray and Kings Meadows, which formed part of an investigation into recent report of firearms being discharged in public places or into private dwellings.
Police found and seized two firearms, firearms parts, a large quantity of ammunition and a vehicle.
A 20-year-old man from Ravenswood was arrested and remains in police custody and is likely to be charged later tonight with a number of offences.
One of the firearms seized is believed to be the weapon used in the recent incident where shots were fired in a Waverley residence.
Anyone with any information into the recent shootings in Launceston or any other information in regard to the illegal possession, use or storage of firearms is urged to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information can be left anonymously.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.