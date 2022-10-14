Friends urged murder accused to go home

Five people accused of the murder of Bobby Medcraft were urged not to get in a car and confront him, a witness told the Supreme Court in Launceston on Friday.
Nicola Cherry, now 21, frequently wiped away tears during her testimony.
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24, have pleaded not guilty to the alleged murder about 3.50am on March 29, 2020.
The prosecution alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was struck with a sword to the back of the leg and that all are criminally responsible because they formed a common purpose to inflict violence on Mr Medcraft as revenge for threats made in previous hours.
Defence lawyers say they acted in self defence.
Ms Cherry, the ex-partner of Mr Ford, told police she heard the group say they were going to Bobby's partner's house and they wanted to go get him.
Crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro asked if they said they wanted to fight because Mr Medcraft visited Kelsey Ford's house and made threats while there were children in the house.
Ms Cherry said: "I don't think it is something they said to me, it was an assumption I made."
"Did you say to the officer that everyone was telling the boys and Kelsey not to go," Mr Shapiro asked.
Ms Cherry agreed and said Ms Ford's then partner Tyler Bakes told them not to go and to go home.
"But we could not stop them," Mr Shapiro read from her police statement.
"Did you say that to police?" "Yep," Ms Cherry," said.
Mr Shapiro asked Ms Cherry if she could remember Sarah King, partner of Michael Hanlon, saying "remember one punch can kill."
"Yes I remember her saying that," Ms Cherry said.
She told police she had seen Ms Ford standing by her car very angry and yelling. Ms Cherry said she heard Ms Ford on the phone asking about an address.
"Do you now think it was Kalinda [Mr Medcraft's partner Kalinda Morrisson] that she was on the phone to?," Mr Shapiro asked.
"Yes," Ms Cherry said.
"She was swearing and really wound up?," Mr Shapiro asked.
"Yep," Ms Cherry replied.
Defence counsel for Ms Ford, Fran McCracken, asked Ms Cherry about Ms Ford's phone call.
"She was asking for an address and asking about Bobby maybe," Ms Cherry said.
"Was she asking for an address or sending an address?," Ms McCracken asked.
"I think she may have been asking for an address," Ms Cherry said.
'"Are you sure?," she asked. 'Yeh," Ms Cherry said.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
