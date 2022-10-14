The Examiner

Friends urged murder accused to go home

By Nick Clark
Updated October 14 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:30am
Alleged murder victim Bobby Medcraft (centre) with family members.

Five people accused of the murder of Bobby Medcraft were urged not to get in a car and confront him, a witness told the Supreme Court in Launceston on Friday.

