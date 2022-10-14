The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Free

SES continuing to monitor rivers, evacuation warnings in place for Mersey and Meander catchment areas

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated October 14 2022 - 4:37am, first published 4:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thoroughly waterlogged. Picture by Brodie Weeding.

Residents downstream of a North-West dam who were told to evacuate because it was at risk of failing can start to return home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.