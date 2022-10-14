Residents downstream of a North-West dam who were told to evacuate because it was at risk of failing can start to return home.
The SES on Friday afternoon issued return safely flood advice for the area downstream of Lake Isandula Dam on Isandula Rd, Preston Rd and Gawler Rd.
"SES advises people in these areas that river levels are now falling and are expected to continue falling and that the threat of further flooding has now passed," it said.
"Although the threat of further flooding has eased, dangerous conditions and the impacts of flooding for people downstream of Lake Isandula Dam on Isandula Rd, Preston Rd and Gawler Rd may remain."
The SES issued an evacuate now warning for the area at 12.59 am on Friday.
That followed advice from TasWater the dam was at risk of failure.
Police were urging residents to go towards Ulverstone if safe to do so or to go to higher ground immediately.
TasWater was continuing to monitor the dam on Friday afternoon.
The SES on Friday afternoon said there were emergency warnings to evacuate now for the Mersey River area (Kimberley, Elizabeth Town, Merseylea, Sunnyside, Railton, Sassafras, Latrobe, Tarleton and surrounds) and the Meander River area (Meander River (Meander, Montana, Red Hills, Deloraine, Reedy Marsh, Exton, Westbury, Selbourne, Quamby Bend, Hagley, Westwood, Carrick and surrounds).
It advised people in those areas to evacuate if it was safe to do so.
The SES said it continued to monitor the St Patricks, Forth, Liffey, Macquarie, Lake, North Esk, Leven, Emu, South Esk and Ouse rivers, Western, Dampers and Mole creeks and Lobsters Rivulet.
"Flood inundation modelling from the 2016 event has been used to inform our response and we have been well prepared for this significant and protracted event," SES acting director Leon Smith said.
"Emergency Alert has been activated to directly message everyone with a mobile phone as well as landlines in the identified evacuation areas.
"SES has doorknocked homes likely to be affected.
"While rain has begun to ease today, floodwaters will continue to pose a threat for some time and it will take several days before the floodwaters subside."
