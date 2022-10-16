The Interchange: Concern for competition following busy trade period

AFL season 2023 appears destined to be one of super teams and strugglers following the recent trade period.
In a competition that's ideally about a different team winning the flag each year across 18 years, the AFL must be pulling their hair out that top teams only seem to be getting or staying strong while weaker teams take years to rise.
And it's worrying for fans who like to see consistently competitive games.
About seven teams look like they are facing an uphill battle against the 'super sides' in 2023 and the current equalisation measures don't seem enough in a climate where players want to go to successful clubs or back to their home state.
Top sides like Geelong, Melbourne, Collingwood and Fremantle thrived during the trade period while bottom-eight outfits like St Kilda and Essendon struggled.
The premiers may have lost their leader Joel Selwood to retirement but they have gained a trio of young players that could help them stay at the top.
Midfielder Tanner Bruhn from Greater Western Sydney was drafted at pick 12 in 2020 and forward Ollie Henry from Collingwood was pick 17 that year.
The Cats then incredibly got Gold Coast defender Jack Bowes - a former top-10 pick - and pick seven from the Suns as part of a salary cap dump deal.
The moves didn't come at a great cost with the main losses being midfielder Cooper Stephens to Hawthorn, pick 18 to the Giants and two round-two selections out the door.
Melbourne, the 2021 flag-winners, can now begin to imagine having Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy as the most dominant ruck duo in history.
While losing young ruckman Luke Jackson to Fremantle was a huge loss - especially in the long-term - they appear to have it covered.
While Grundy didn't play a lot of footy this year due to knee and ankle injuries, at 28 he's got the potential to get back to his best.
The Dees also got key-position player Josh Schache from the Western Bulldogs who at 25 has struggled to fulfill his potential but is the type that could come good in Melbourne's forward line.
Lachie Hunter, also recruited from the Bulldogs, has long been a handy midfielder and he'll only add to the Dees' strong stocks.
Melbourne haven't lost any stars with forward Toby Bedford, defender Jayden Hunt and forward Sam Weideman all players who were on the fringe.
Collingwood lost Grundy and Henry but gained 2018 Brownlow Medallist Tom Mitchell (Hawthorn) and marking forward Dan McStay from Brisbane.
Picks 25 and 27 were also handy acquisitions and defender Billy Frampton from Adelaide and forward Bobby Hill from GWS are approaching their best years.
Meanwhile, Fremantle might just become 'Flagmantle' next year with ruckman Jackson from Melbourne and experienced midfielder Jaeger O'Meara from Hawthorn.
Losing tall Rory Lobb to the Western Bulldogs, trusty defender Griffin Logue to North Melbourne and young ruck Lloyd Meek to Hawthorn hurts.
But Freo looks in the box-seat for their first premiership next year.
On top of these moves, we saw Richmond, who won three premierships from 2017-2020, collect GWS midfield stars Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper.
And Brisbane got Bulldogs best and fairest Josh Dunkley as well as skillful Hawthorn veteran Jack Gunston.
Port Adelaide also seems a trade period success story with 2021 number one pick Jason Horne-Francis and West Coast forward Junior Rioli in.
Of course all these teams gave up draft picks or future selections for these star players but the reality is they've ended up with proven players in their prime as opposed to players with potential.
The trade period has increasing changed face with new elements such as free agency, longer deals and trading for future picks.
Ten years ago it was largely about "recycled players" with few stars on the move.
On the flipside, teams like Essendon and St Kilda look in trouble. They've rebuilding for years and needed to land big fish to become more competitive but didn't get them.
The Saints are a worry given their quiet draft period and then coach Brett Ratten suddenly being sacked last week.
They brought in experienced Bulldogs defender Zaine Cordy and got pick 32 for Ben Long.
But bringing in an A-grader like Grundy would have been ideal given Paddy Ryder just retired.
Essendon got Carlton midfielder Will Setterfield and Melbourne's Weideman who have both struggled to make a big impact at their previous clubs.
Ninth-placed Carlton was unlucky to miss out on finals this year but they'll certainly be looking for improvement from within after only bringing in one player - Fremantle midfielder Blake Acres.
Other teams such as Adelaide, GWS, Hawthorn, North Melbourne and West Coast don't seem to be in as big a pickle as they're firmly in rebuilding phases. But they're not looking like fierce competition in 2023.
We need to come up with more ways to entice the best players to the bottom-eight clubs and deal with the 'go home' factor in this free-flowing era of player movement.
It seems locking young players into lucrative long-term contacts from the get-go is the obvious answer.
And then each year allowing the bottom clubs to have a bigger salary cap to attract the top-line recruits.
That wouldn't please all clubs though.
Gee, it's tricky.
