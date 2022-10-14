Acting premier Michael Ferguson addressed the Launceston community today on the state of flooding around the North and North-West.
He said financial support would be available for those who had been directly displaced by the floods.
"It will be immediately available to those who have been asked to leave their home and can't return," Mr Ferguson said.
"This is of course important to people right across the state in many local areas that have ben affected.
"For those who have been displaced I'm pleased to announce joint funding from the Tasmanian government and Australian government."
He said the funding was made possible through the Commonwealth and state disaster recovery funding arrangement.
"We are prepared to move very swiftly so people get the help they need now," he said.
"The assistance provides up to a $1000 payment to families based on $250 per adult, $150 per child, and direct assistance for accommodation."
He said details would be immediately available online.
"We'll be doing further assessments on the impacts of the floods. We know there's going to be damage to infrastructure and there will be a cost as well for the clean-up," said Mr Ferguson.
He encouraged any businesses that were affected by the floods to reach out to Business Tasmania.
"They can assist you and take on board any disruptions you're experiencing right now," he said.
"Thank you to everyone who's been assisting us."
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said the government stood ready to assist the community.
"I want to pay tribute to our emergency services. The partnership and collaboration we've seen over the last day has been outstanding," Mr Ellis said.
"This event is extreme. We've seen widespread flooding and over 400 millimetres of rain in some parts.
"My message to Tasmanians is please show your respect for the work that's being done by the emergency services by working with us."
When asked on the lack of progress on the Latrobe flood mitigation project, Mr Ferguson said the government was happy to support the council.
"It's a council project that's being supported by other levels of government and we're happy to continue giving them support in that important work, but it's far too early for any blame making or finger pointing. We just want to continue to get through this response right now," he said.
"As we said a few days ago we're going to get through this.
"I'm so encouraged with the sense of optimism and believe people have expressed today."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
