The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Acting premier Michael Ferguson announced financial support for those affected by floods

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated October 14 2022 - 4:49am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting premier Michael Ferguson, Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis and Tasmania Police Commander Stuart Wilkinson. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Acting premier Michael Ferguson addressed the Launceston community today on the state of flooding around the North and North-West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.