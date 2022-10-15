Often working at the margins, without precedent or commercial gain, their projects are fuelled instead by a relentless desire to re-imagine the world a more care-centred, holistic and delightful place- Michelle Boyde, Design Tasmania
Design Tasmania's annual colloquium, Women in Design, returned on Friday and Saturday, where audiences converged for an intimate event.
Devoted to supporting an all-female speaker list in the field of contemporary design, Women In Design's fifth iteration returned to the galleries after a COVID-related hiatus.
Women in Design was one of the first dedicated events to champion the pivotal role women play in growing and defining excellence within Australian culture, practice and creative thinking.
The popular event has attracted professional and emerging participants from all over Australia since 2015.
Curated by Design Tasmania's own Michelle Boyde and moderated by Dr Helen Norrie, the program delivered inspirational presentations and workshops to immerse audiences in design practice ranging from habitecture, ceramics for endangered species, cultural jewellery, native scent design, material proposals for a post-petrochemical future, as well as land and housing reform.
'I'm thrilled on behalf of Design Tasmania to be bringing together five local and four interstate inspirational Australian women working in design today, many of whom are utilising their considerable and varied design skills in purpose-driven, pioneering ways," Ms Boyde said.
"Often working at the margins, without precedent or commercial gain, their projects are fuelled instead by a relentless desire to re-imagine the world a more care-centred, holistic and delightful place."
Launching with a ceremonious opening feast by Fluff Corp, audiences were treated to an immersive dining experience combining ceramics and produce.
When dinner was done, the ceramic installation formed part of a four-week exhibition to remain open to the public in the Gary Cleveland Galleries.
Saturday's program featured a very special workshop with Craft Australia Living Treasure Lola Greeno, a highly respected Tasmanian Indigenous shell worker, sculptor, installation and fibre artist who is sharing the knowledge of her traditional craft passed down from mother to daughter.
In another Tasmanian showcase Hilary Burden, of Undersong, shared a story of Tasmania with her scent designs using wild, native Tasmanian plants.
Women in Design was initiated by former Design Tasmania general manager Rye Dunsmuir together with organisational chair at the time; Dr Pippa Dickson. Mr Dunsmuir had noticed that significant Tasmanian women designers were very under-represented.
He wanted to provide a platform within what was at the time a male-dominated sector. Women in Design started in 2015 as one of the first dedicated events to champion the role that women play within design in Australia.
