Jack Barden has shared his sublime cooking skills with aspiring junior chefs.
North Festival is celebrating the region's outstanding produce with a series of events running from October 12 to 26, and on the program on Friday was a Junior MasterChef Class.
The event was organised by Teen Challenge Tasmania and the Tasmanian Hospitality Association and Mr Barden, an apprentice chef from The Metz, helped run the sold-out day. He is also a previous participant of the Teen Challenge mentoring program.
Tanya Cavanagh from Teen Challenge Tasmania said it was a great event to get children interested in cooking.
"To have Jack on board to make this event happen is exciting for us on many levels. As one of our very first mentees in our program, knowing his challenges, his journey and the achievements is incredibly rewarding to witness," she said. Designed for children aged 10 to 17, the chefs helped the budding cooks make a delicious main and dessert.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
