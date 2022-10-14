Retiree Keith Miller said he was disappointed measures the city council put in place after the last flood in 2016 haven't saved his property this time either.
Water overnight surged over the banks of the North Esk River, flooding the netball courts and flowing through holes in a council-built moveable levee wall across Hart Street in Newstead.
The wall was built by the council in 2018 after floodwaters inundated homes in the area in 2016.
"They said when they put this in [the nearby levee wall on Hart Street], that it wouldn't happen again, but it's happened again," Mr Miller said.
"It's up to the back door at the moment, they are not pumping it back over the boundary so there's nowhere for the water to go."
He said the water had been rising and he expected it to flood the inside of his home later on Friday.
Mr Miller, a retiree with limited mobility, said he had refused a police officer's order to evacuate.
Across the road, twenty-eight year-old Ashlee Prewer only recently moved to the area from Kings Meadows. On Friday morning, her newly renovated house was on the verge of inundation.
"I got a text message about 12.30am ... giving the evacuate now sort of message in the Newstead area. I haven't ever seen it this bad. I haven't really ever experienced anything like it," she said.
"I'm heading to work soon so I can kind of go to work and later this afternoon if I can't get into my house I've got a couple of friends that I can stay with, so I've got things with me just in case.
In the meantime, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a major flood warning for the river, including the Newstead area.
Ravenswood local Jordan Irwin came to Newstead to check on a mate after hearing about the situation.
"What people need to understand is you've got people out there that are homeless and living down at the river in tents, and now they're going to get hit twice as hard now," he said.
"This one guy woke up floating is what he told me ... their tents are floating away, it's pretty bad."
Next door neighbour, Linda Jestrimski, said she saw police knocking on doors nearby ordering residents to evacuate. She was worried her house was next if the waters kept rising.
But she said the silver lining was the closure of the netball courts, which usually saw players' cars packing both sides of her street during the season.
"You've got no idea how happy that makes me," she said.
