A Burnie resident has told a Supreme Court jury she heard a man say to a woman that he was going to "stab you in the brain" during an argument.
Amanda Bloom gave evidence on Friday in the trial of five people accused of the murder of Bobby Medcraft, 23, about 3.50am on March 29, 2020.
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24, have pleaded not guilty to murder.
The prosecution alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was kicked and punched to the head, and struck with a sword to the back of the leg which caused his death from blood loss.
The Crown alleges all are criminally responsible because they agreed to find the deceased man and inflict violence on him as revenge for threats made earlier in the morning.
The defence argue the accused persons were acting in self defence or in defence of another.
Ms Bloom said she was awake after hearing two men walk down the street with a skateboard about 2.30am.
About twenty minutes later she told the court she heard yelling and saw about seven people arguing on the roadside about two or three houses away.
The jury had previously heard Kelsey Ford lived in Thorne Street, Burnie, and Mr Medcraft and others visited her house looking for her brother Lucas Ford.
Ms Bloom said one gentleman was wearing just his underpants and a bigger guy and a female were arguing.
"The lady was in the bigger guy's face and she said 'call me a slut again'," she said.
"He said 'I'm going to stab you in the brain.'"
Ms Bloom said the female was short and skinny.
"He was standing right in front of her," she said.
She said the commotion had gone for 15 to 20 minutes before police broke it up.
Alan Commons, a resident of Ritchie Avenue, Downlands, said he saw two cars driving at a great rate of speed.
He said a red car was closely followed by a silver car as they turned from Damien Avenue into Ritchie Avenue.
He heard a noise and then a louder crunch milliseconds later.
Mr Commons said he heard three or four voices including a female voice.
He said police arrived three to six minutes later.
Neither of the witnesses were cross examined by defence counsel.
Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Avery tendered a series of CCTV clips from residences in the area which showed two cars driving in close proximity and in one case with the sound of a horn blaring.
The trial before Justice Robert Pearce continues on Friday afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.