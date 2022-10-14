Northern Tasmania's Josh Duffy and Georgia Baker have both finished fourth in their UCI track world championship team pursuit campaigns.
Launceston's Duffy and Perth's Baker are the two Tasmanians in the world championship team, with Duffy's fate being met first.
Teaming with Conor Leahy, Kelland O'Brien, James Moriarty and Sam Welsford, the men qualified sixth before defeating Germany to get in the bronze medal ride.
They ran into the Danish and despite leading for the first three 1000m splits, the Danes stormed home to win by just over a second.
It was a similar story for Baker, who teamed with Alex Manly, Maeve Plouffe, Chloe Moran and Ruby Roseman-Gannon.
They qualified fourth but drew the fastest qualifiers and eventual world champions Italy, starting strong in the battle before the Italians got the upper hand.
Baker's crew then fell to France in the bronze medal ride, going down by three seconds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.