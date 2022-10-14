The Examiner
Metro Tasmania wins penalty rates dispute in Federal Court

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated October 14 2022 - 1:09am, first published 1:00am
A Burnie bus driver last year took the company to the Federal Court for unpaid penalty rates.

Metro Tasmania will no longer have to pay one of its bus drivers in Burnie $1524 in penalty rates following a decision in the Federal Court.

