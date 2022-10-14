Metro Tasmania will no longer have to pay one of its bus drivers in Burnie $1524 in penalty rates following a decision in the Federal Court.
Bus driver John Scatchard had filed a claim under the Fair Work Act for unpaid penalties for 24 Saturdays worked between October 2015 and March 2020.
He had been paid time-and-a-half for these shifts, though submitted a view that he ought to have been paid double-time under two enterprise bargaining agreements.
This application on this basis was rejected by a registrar in the Federal Court in November last year, but upheld on review a month later and Metro were later ordered to pay out the claim.
The state-owned earlier this year appealed that decision in the court.
Justice Shaun McElwaine on Friday concluded Metro's decision should be allowed as the previous judge had erred on central clauses.
He said Mr Scratchard was not entitled to be paid double-time for Saturdays worked because these were not rostered days off within the meaning of a clause in the 2013 and 2016 agreements.
Justice McElwaine cited an agreement between the company and the Rail, Tram and Bus Union on Saturday shiftwork.
It mentioned an agreement that the roster for Saturdays would be filled on a voluntary basis and operators would be paid time-and-a-half.
It stated this would not constitute a cancelled day off, which would normally attract double-time for an operator.
