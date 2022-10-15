The Examiner

Yacht victory stirred Aussie pride

Updated October 15 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a moment I recognised what it meant to be Australian.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.