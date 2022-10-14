The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Table cape tulip farm explodes into color once a year

Paul Scambler
By Paul Scambler
October 14 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Walsh, Peter Williams and Louise Scambler walk between the rows of tulips.

It only happens once a year, but when the tulips start flowering at the Table Cape Tulip farm, it's blooming awesome.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Scambler

Paul Scambler

photographer

Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.