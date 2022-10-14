It only happens once a year, but when the tulips start flowering at the Table Cape Tulip farm, it's blooming awesome.
We decided to take another road trip, this time with the destination set north-west to Wynyard's Tulip farm. During this month hectares of tulips that flower for only four weeks every spring explode into colour, making it a photographer's delight.
Our friends Steve Walsh and Peter Williams hadn't been to the tulip farm before and it was time for us to add some bulbs to the garden, so it was a good excuse for a road trip and lunch somewhere. Maybe we could tip-toe through the tulips?
Table Cape is an extinct volcanic vent dominating the coastline with the farm perched on the top. From a distance it's like a patchwork quilt, but up close you see row upon row of colour stretching to the horizon.
The weather was fine with a couple of darker clouds hanging around, but good soft lighting for the flowers.
It's a landscape photographer's dream of colour, with hues perfectly matched for contrast. It also makes a great spot for portraits.
As you walk along between the beds, every now and then you see an 'imposter' tulip, with a different colour to the rest, or is it maybe they want to stand out from the crowd?
Each of the tulip rows have a label, added with a QR code that gives you all the information you need, so you can remember your favourites. This helped when we picked out the ones for the garden.
The hard part was deciding where you have your photo taken, with which colour and variety of tulip. They are all stunning.Walking back to the car with a box full of tulips to plant in the garden, thoughts turned to lunch. Peter had booked us into the Vault, in Wynyard, a century-old bank turned into a cafe.
Steve ordered a nasi goreng, Louise the potato croquettes, Peter had a chicken burger with fries, and I the ploughman's lunch, with the appropriate drinks. We can certainly highly recommend the Vault, as the meals were very filling, delicious and of good value.
It's even worth visiting the bathroom, with a "safe" feeling, built within the bank's original fireproof strongroom. You stand on over a thousand pennies laid in to the floor and a specially-made door of all sorts of machinery.
It was a perfect way to spend a beautiful spring day amongst the tulips with great friends.
It's well worth the visit to the farm, grab your camera, and go and have fun, and then have some lunch at the Vault Cafe.
Decision time now for the next road trip around this beautiful state of ours, any suggestions?
Paul Scambler, Senior Photographer.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.