Police are imploring Tasmanians to be safe and sensible after being called to help people who drove into floodwaters.
"This morning, police received a call to assist people in a vehicle stranded in floodwaters at Deloraine because they chose to attempt to drive through a flooded road, and last night a family in a house at Liffey surrounded by floodwaters," Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Higgins said on Friday morning.
"Further, this morning, police have received several reports of vehicles attempting to drive through floodwaters.
"Rivers will continue to rise over the next few days and I urge everyone to keep up to date with warnings and advice from official emergency services, including the Bureau of Meteorology and TasAlert ,and be safe.
"I implore the community: be informed and make decisions to keep safe.
"If you are on the roads and need assistance or stranded in floodwaters when it could have been prevented, that's going to divert emergency responders from the flood emergency."
Tasmania Police said its radio room on Thursday received about 586 calls for assistance, with about 170 of those specifically related to the weather.
Police repeated their call for people to make informed decisions to stay safe in the severe weather and flooding period, and to never drive through floodwaters.
They said roads might be damaged and there might be water across roadways, trees down and debris.
"Conditions outside and on the roads are unsafe due to the intense rain and flooding, and I urge people to restrict all non-essential travel, and to evacuate early to stay safe," Assistant Commissioner Higgins said.
"If you're in the North-West and North of the state, you must carefully consider your need to travel.
"Where it's essential to travel on the roads - to safely evacuate an area - drive with extreme caution.
"Keep up to date with the weather and flood warnings and, in areas affected by floodwaters, make a decision to leave early for a place of safety or an evacuation centre outside the flood zone."
