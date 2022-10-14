The controversial Gorge Hotel is facing another hurdle despite its development application being approved by City of Launceston council.
Launceston resident and business owner Susie Cai has lodged an appeal with Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal against the proposed development.
In a social media post, Ms Cai said she lodged the appeal last week for the Paterson and Margaret streets development.
Ms Cai, who's business and home is on Margaret Street, has lodged several appeals against the hotel since 2019.
Controversy has surrounded the hotel due to its proposed height, dividing community opinion.
It was approved by the council on September 21 with plans showing the building would be 12 storeys high - standing at about 39 metres.
City of Launceston council planner's response in the recommendation to approve the development application addressed the height concerns.
The report said the proposal was compliant with the Gorge Hotel specific area plan and the height, bulk, size and scale of the building was not a discretion under the planning scheme.
It said the potential impact of the building in terms of scale and size had been assessed as acceptable by the Tasmanian Planning Commission for when they considered and approved the specific area plan.
Ms Cai announced the appeal on her Launceston councillor candidate page.
The TASCAT tribunal date is listed for Friday, October 21.
The Examiner reached out to Gorge Hotel developer JAC Group for comment who did not respond within the deadline.
Alison Foletta
