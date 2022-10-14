Letters: Leadership crucial for collective prosperity

Like many, I used to think that the council was only responsible for the 3 Rs: rates, recycling, and roads.
But, as Alison Foletta reports, councillors work "as part of a team for the long-term benefit of the community", promoting and responding to the interests and concerns of locals, and providing relevant services ('What do local government councillors actually do? Find out here' The Examiner, October 11).
For example, as communities push toward a sustainable and safe climate future, 170 local government areas, including the City of Launceston, have formed the Cities Power Partnership, supporting each other to benefit from the global shift to a clean economy.
As we move forward in a potentially more uncertain, climate-changed world, local community leadership and engagement is crucial for our collective prosperity.
Council elections should matter to us all.
Has Tasmania earned a team in the AFL? Certainly yes. Do they get a new licence for a team or a relocated team? I feel a new team creates problems that will take a longer period to overcome than a relocated team. Which team relocates to Tasmania?
There are three teams to be considered - North Melbourne, Hawthorn or St Kilda.
All three teams have used Tasmania as a second home for many years and both North Melbourne and Hawthorn still do and should be given the option to take up the opportunity to call Tassie home.
There are more positives than negatives to this proposal such as, a current supporter base both in Tasmania and around Australia, club infrastructure and current training facilities and home ground in Melbourne.
The club would play all home games in Tassie splitting between Hobart, Launceston and the North West Coast using current grounds and facilities and headquartered in Hobart giving all supporters the opportunity to attend games.
No need to build a new complex until the team is fully established in its new home, initially saving $750 million, as well as many dollars in set-up costs.
Less drain on the current available talent pool.
People who currently support a AFL side shouldn't be expected to switch allegiance, because I will not dump the mighty Tigers.
The club could be called the Tasmania Hawks, Kangaroos or Saints.
