The flooding threat has decreased at Penguin, with the SES issuing "reduced threat, return safely" flood advice for affected areas.
The SES on Friday morning said water levels were falling at Hiscutt Park and in areas bordering Penguin Creek.
It said creek levels were expected to continue falling and the threat of further flooding had eased.
The SES warned dangerous conditions and the effects of flooding in the area might remain.
It advised people living near Penguin Creek to avoid driving through flood waters and to continue to monitor local conditions.
"If your property has been flooded and you are returning home, check for building damage before you enter," it said.
"Have all electrical and gas equipment professionally tested before use."
It was a similar story for the Cam River, with "reduced threat, return safely" flood advice issued for low-lying areas nearby, such as parts of Somerset and Camdale.
The SES said river levels were falling and that was expected to continue.
"Although this threat has eased, dangerous conditions and the impacts of flooding for people in Somerset and Camdale may remain," it said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.