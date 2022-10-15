On a City of Launceston mayor candidate forum, candidates were faced with a question about a lack of diversity among those running for council, specifically women.
The Examiner reached out to all eight female candidates running for City of Launceston council to gain their thoughts on the questions and mayor candidates responses.
One of the eight female candidates, Fenella Edwards said "men aren't necessarily the best ones to ask about women in politics."
Candidate Tenille Pentland said "some candidates were taken off guard by this and some responses became more problem-focused rather than solutions-based."
Current councillor and candidate for deputy mayor Andrea Dawkins said she was "bewildered at the seeming lack of understanding by some of the mayoral candidates about the issues facing women with regard to gender equality."
Cecily Rosol said there was an "element of farce to five men attempting to explain what can be done to encourage female leadership at a local government level".
Another first-time candidate, Lindi McMahon, said she was "disappointed" at one response being "it was difficult for women to put themselves forward because of the hours and the work that's involved."
"I know multiple amazing businesswomen and career professionals who also happen to be mothers, wives, studying at university, sitting on boards and a whole lot more, and still manage work/life cohesion," she said.
While none of the eight candidates have put themselves forward for mayor, three have put their hand up for the role of deputy mayor.
Current councillor Krista Preece, who is running for deputy mayor, felt she hadn't had enough experience to run for mayor having been elected mid-term.
"If re-elected as councillor and elected deputy mayor, I will build upon my experience enabling me to run for mayor at the next election," Cr Preece said.
Ms Dawkins said despite her experience as councillor, she did not intend to run for mayor. "I have a treasured role at RSPCA Tasmania and would not jeopardise that to stand as mayor," she said.
Two of the five candidates for mayor have not been on council before.
While some candidates said they look to gain experience before moving forward to to nominate for deputy mayor or mayor, others were happy in a council role as a community representative and balance their careers as they do so.
"Women may still face effects of internalised misogyny that occur through the portrayal of women in the media and society's patriarchal lens, lowering their self esteem or drive to run for positions," Ms Edwards said.
Ms Preece said there are a number of barriers such as the lack of support, the cost of campaigning, time and council pay which does not include superannuation.
"I have heard at election information sessions that the role of councillor takes around two days a week, this in my experience is untrue," she said.
"There isn't a day I am not doing something in relation to council, and on weekends, as well as before and after work."
Kirsten Ritchie, also running for deputy mayor, said there should be no barriers in the way for women wanting to run. "Go for your life and succeed to make a difference," she said.
Ms Pentland said it never occurred to her to run. "Realising it's an option in the first place is step one. It reminds me of the saying 'if you can't see it, you can't be it'," she said.
Ms Rosol said ongoing prejudice and sexism is an impact for women wanting to put themselves in a public role.
"Standing as a candidate brings a high level of exposure that can draw negative attention from people who disrespect women and the values they represent as a candidate," she said.
The candidates agreed there is an element of "old boys club" and conservatism in local government and the culture needs to be addressed. The council meeting time, being at 1pm, was also highlighted as a barrier for women and also younger people.
While some candidates haven't had any issues so far into their campaign, some had said they had faced bullying and or harassment, others said they faced "everyday sexism."
Cr Preece said she had had one "extremely unpleasant" incident when letterboxing where someone yelled and swore at her and she had also faced online bullying and "juvenile name calling."
Ms Ritchie said she had faced "trolling" and people attempting to "discredit her."
"It's got to a point where I have to turn off commenting on my Facebook page," she said.
Candidates have still praised the support they have received from family, friends, the public and current councillors.
Susie Cai is running for the first time and was taken aback by the lack of women running for Launceston council.
"Women in the past have been told or been stereotyped that we are not good enough or strong enough or smart enough," she said.
"Women have been reminded that we need to good housewife and that we belong in the kitchen and that running a city is no job for a woman. Women are able to multi task and have had to push themselves forward.
"It's about to change, we will support and encourage other woman to stand up and stand out and show the world that we are leaders of great worth."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
