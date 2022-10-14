For Jordan Tepper, the timing is right to join NTFA division one premiership team St Pats.
The highly-regarded midfielder/forward said the opportunity to play with some of his best mates next season was too good to pass up.
"It just came down to wanting to play with all my mates again," he said.
"Jake Laskey is obviously the head coach for next year and there a few other boys they have recruited as well which probably made my decision a lot easier."
He added: "It's just the time where a few of my mates are having kids and getting married and I can see we're not all going to be able to play together forever. So it's probably the right time to jump on board and get it done now."
Tepper and Laskey, who also played at South Launceston together, have been mates since their school days at St Patrick's College.
"We went to St Pat's and played in a school final and the friendship really grew from there and ever since then we've been best mates," he said.
"So it's fitting to jump on board with him as head coach."
It's a massive coup for the Saints considering Tepper finished equal runner-up in the NTFA premier division best and fairest while captaining South Launceston this season.
He was a regular goal-kicker with 22 majors from 15 games as the Bulldogs made the semi-finals.
He also skippered the NTFA representative side in June and made the team of the year.
The 27-year-old won the 2018 NTFA league best and fairest and then played in a State League flag with North Launceston in 2019.
Tepper said he was grateful for the opportunities he gained at South Launceston, where he played all his junior footy and numerous senior seasons.
The gun footballer said he was excited to join a strong Saints outfit that had picked up a slew of handy recruits.
"They've definitely got top-end talent and to bring some more footballers in is exciting and I'm pretty keen to work with the boys and see what we can do," he said.
The Saints have also re-signed ruckman Jye Balym.
Meanwhile, Addison Cosslett is returning after a few seasons with Deloraine in the premier division.
North Launceston utility Kaleb Thomas has also joined the Saints.
Forward/wingman Mitchell Bennett, whose father Scott is a St Pats' life member, is on board too.
He spent the past three years playing seniors for Longford and Scottsdale.
Zach Kilby, who has missed several seasons due to an ACL injury he sustained while playing for Bridgenorth, will join his brother Jake at the club.
St Pats have also recruited Zeik Johnston who coached Natte Bealiba (near Bendigo) seniors the past two seasons.
He has played/coached six seasons in Victoria and previously played for Scottsdale and represented Tasmania in an under-23s team.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.