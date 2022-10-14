The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jordan Tepper has joined NTFA division one outfit St Pats for 2023

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated October 14 2022 - 4:12am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Pats' star recruit Jordan Tepper. The midfielder/forward has switched from South Launceston for season 2023. Picture by Phillip Biggs

For Jordan Tepper, the timing is right to join NTFA division one premiership team St Pats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.